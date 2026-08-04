BayCare Names Erin Gerner Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Physician and Ambulatory Division

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin Gerner is BayCare's new vice president and chief financial officer for the physician and ambulatory division, effective Aug. 3. She will report to Janice Polo, BayCare's chief financial officer.

Erin Gerner, who has been a finance officer for health systems in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, joined BayCare Aug. 3.

Gerner, a certified public accountant, brings more than 20 years of experience leading physician and ambulatory portfolios and developing financial strategy for health systems. Most recently, she served at PeaceHealth, a not-for-profit Catholic health system with nine medical centers and more than 160 specialty clinics in Alaska, Oregon and Washington.

For the last eight years, Gerner served as chief financial officer of PeaceHealth Ambulatory Services in Vancouver, Washington, overseeing medical group, home care, retail pharmacy, accountable care organization and joint venture portfolios. She led transformative financial initiatives that improved margins across multiple service lines and directed financial evaluations for practice acquisitions and new care sites. Through disciplined forecasting and close partnership with operations, shared services and clinicians, she delivered consistent year-over-year financial improvement.

Prior to PeaceHealth, Gerner spent 13 years at INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City, where she advanced from accounting manager to chief financial officer of INTEGRIS Medical Group. She later served as chief financial officer for INTEGRIS' acute care facilities in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

"Erin brings years of health care industry experience, with expertise in the ambulatory care setting," Polo said. "Her strong work ethic, collaborative approach and commitment to our values make her a great addition to the Finance team. We look forward to her contributions and the positive impact she will make across BayCare."

Gerner earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Texas A&M University and a Master of Healthcare Administration from Colorado State University Global.

"I'm honored to join BayCare, an organization built on nearly three decades of community-focused care and carry that legacy forward with the physician and ambulatory division," Gerner said. "I look forward to partnering with such a deeply committed team to align our financial strategy with the clinical excellence BayCare is known for, ensuring we can continue growing access to high-quality care for our communities."

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System