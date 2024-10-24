BayCare Named a Top Employer for Women

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected BayCare Health System as one of the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™. This is BayCare's fifth time being named to this prestigious list.

Earning a spot means that BayCare, where 76% of its 32,000 team members are women, is a great place to work. Post this BayCare’s 32,000-plus team members deliver clinical excellence with compassion every day. At BayCare, women are encouraged to grow and excel at every level of health care.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of nearly 600,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one female C-suite executive.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the nation's best workplaces for women. This recognition reflects the essential role women play in making BayCare the best place to work, receive and provide care," said President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "We are committed to providing a supportive and inclusive workplace where women can grow, develop and find work-life balance while pursuing career paths at all levels of our organization."

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women regardless of job role, race, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Great Place To Work analyzed the gender balance of each workplace compared with Bureau of Labor Statistics industry data. Companies were also assessed on how representation changes as women rise from front-line positions to the board of directors.

"The things that create a great workplace for women are the same basic needs that every employee has," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "The best workplaces have closed the experience gap, providing access and opportunity to all regardless of an employee's gender or background."

"Fortune congratulates the companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where many feel valued, supported, and encouraged to do their best work."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ accolade is the latest to highlight BayCare as a quality employer. In August, BayCare was named No. 8 in the nation to the PEOPLE® Companies that Care list. In September, BayCare earned the No. 17 spot in the nation on the 2024 Great Place to Work and Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care ranking, marking the eighth consecutive year on the list. Also in 2024, Energage and Top Workplaces named BayCare a Top Workplace for Innovation, Top Workplace for Work-Life Flexibility, a Top Workplace for Leadership and Top Workplace for Purpose & Values. The Tampa Bay Times has recognized BayCare among Tampa Bay's Top Workplaces every year since 2015.

See the list of BayCare's clinical and workplace awards on the BayCare Awards and Recognition page.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System