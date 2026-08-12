BayCare Named No. 21 on PEOPLE's 2026 Companies That Care List

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine have named BayCare Health System as one of the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care. This is BayCare's sixth time being named to the prestigious list, earning the No. 21 spot this year, and the highest ranking of any health care system in Florida. The list recognizes U.S. employers that excel in business while showing exceptional care for employees, communities and the environment. Earning a spot reflects BayCare's ongoing commitment to supporting team members, delivering exceptional care and strengthening the communities it serves.

BayCare team members exemplify the compassion and excellence that earned the organization its ranking as one of the top 100 PEOPLE® Companies That Care in the U.S.

The PEOPLE Companies that Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.3 million employees in the U.S. Nearly 970,000 of those responses came from employees at companies eligible for this year's list, and the rankings are based on that feedback.

"This recognition belongs to BayCare's team members, who are our greatest asset. Every day, they make the difference in the way they care for our patients, support one another and strengthen our communities," said Stephanie Conners, BayCare president and CEO. "We are honored to be named to the PEOPLE Companies That Care list and grateful for the remarkable team that brings our mission to life."

Companies also submit essays, validated by employee survey data, to provide a comprehensive view of how an organization cares for its employees, communities and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

"Employees are under immense pressure, and the best workplaces are finding ways to support them in the ways they need," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When employees feel that sense of care, they do incredible things — delivering the crucial results that grow businesses and build new markets."

"We're proud to celebrate companies that lead with purpose by supporting their employees, strengthening their communities, and driving positive change. Their commitment to positive impact reflects PEOPLE's longstanding mission to celebrate stories of inspiring people whose actions create lasting impact," said Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE editor-in-chief.

BayCare has been named a Top Workplace by USA TODAY for the past three years. BayCare ranked 22nd in the U.S. on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ list, its ninth year on that list. Also in 2025, BayCare was named a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace for the 12th consecutive year, earned a Top Workplace for Frontline Workers award and received multiple national Culture Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces and Energage.

Interested in joining one of the nation's best workplaces? Explore career opportunities and learn more about working at BayCare: Careers at BayCare

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.3 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

SOURCE BayCare Health System