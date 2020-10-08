BayCare Names New Chief Transformation Officer and Senior Vice President

Scott, who was the system vice president for clinical integration at Baylor Scott and White Health (BSWH) in Dallas, Texas, will be responsible for leading BayCare's efforts to reduce clinical variation, innovate our clinical care delivery models, oversee value-based care and execute on the system's population health agenda.

"We're pleased to bring Emily to BayCare," said Dr. Nishant Anand, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for BayCare. "Her track record in leadership, clinical integration and population health will continue to move forward our mission of clinical excellence across BayCare."

During her tenure at BSWH, she was responsible for operational and strategic leadership in the areas of behavioral health, employer centers of excellence and clinical transformation. She helped the organization create a framework, infrastructure and capability to identify, prioritize, and execute clinical and operational care delivery improvements.

"As a not-for-profit, community-based health care system, BayCare and its leaders are committed to providing extraordinary care to the communities they serve," said Scott. "I am honored to join this organization and excited to bring my passion and experience to BayCare as we work to transform care in the Tampa Bay region."

Prior to her role at BSWH, Scott served in various positions at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Texas, most recently as vice president of clinical transformation and vice president of the accountable care organization. Before that, she was the program director of strategic business development at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Scott received a master's degree in health care administration from the Ohio State University and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri. She completed her administrative fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Scott is certified in change management and is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

