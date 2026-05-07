BayCare Names Sara Seifried New Vice President of Real Estate

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Seifried, BayCare Health System's director of real estate operations since 2018, has been promoted to the newly created role of vice president of real estate, effective immediately.

An attorney, Seifried joined BayCare in 2011 as associate legal counsel, where she was part of the organization's first in-house legal team, and specialized in real estate and construction matters.

Sara Seifried is the new vice president of real estate at BayCare.

In 2016, Seifried was promoted to manager of real estate transactions and senior real estate and construction counsel, serving as the senior legal adviser on complex real estate and construction issues and overseeing leasing, acquisitions and dispositions of property.

Her body of work expanded greatly after her promotion to director of real estate operations in 2018. As BayCare expanded services and added new technology — and needed space for both — Seifried led BayCare's non-hospital real estate portfolio, overseeing a large and highly complex mix of owned and leased facilities across the system, which has grown to nearly twice its size during her tenure.

As director, she applied a more disciplined, real estate-driven approach to asset oversight, financial accountability and portfolio optimization. She also played a key role in identifying, securing and advancing sites for major hospital initiatives, medical group expansions, freestanding emergency departments and other ambulatory projects supporting BayCare's continued growth across the region.

In her new role as vice president of real estate, Seifried will provide executive leadership, strategy and oversight for all enterprise real estate activities across the health system; ensure the real estate strategy supports BayCare's present and future plans and priorities; and serve as the health system's executive point of contact for stakeholders, developers, brokers, legal counsel and municipal authorities.

"Sara's promotion to vice president reflects not only her proven leadership, but also the tremendous value she brings to BayCare," said Lou Galdieri, BayCare's chief administrative officer. "With over a decade of experience supporting our real estate division, Sara has developed a comprehensive understanding of how our facilities enable high-quality care delivery. Her training as a real estate attorney has been a true asset, allowing us to move swiftly and confidently on complex transactions, ensuring we have the expertise needed to bring important deals across the finish line."

Galdieri added, "Sara is a values-driven leader, deeply respected throughout the real estate community and beyond. We're genuinely excited to see her bring that perspective and her clear, future-focused vision to this new role."

Seifried grew up in Tampa and earned all three of her degrees — a bachelor's degree in finance, a Master of Science in real estate and a law degree — at the University of Florida. Admitted to the Florida Bar in 2010, she has served as a member of the Urban Land Institute's Health Care and Life Sciences Council and the Westshore Alliance's Board of Directors.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to work for an organization like BayCare, where the mission genuinely guides the work we do every day," Seifried said. "It has been a privilege to grow professionally alongside leaders deeply committed to our communities and our patients. I'm excited to continue partnering across the organization to ensure our real estate strategy and facilities support growth, innovation and high-quality care."

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System