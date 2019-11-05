BayCare Physician Partners Accountable Care Organization Generates Savings for Fourth Year in a Row.

The organization, which was first launched in 2015 as a Medicare ACO through Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), generated a total of $9.2 million in total health care savings and scored a 96.14 percent in quality of care in 2018. Over the past four years, the organization has saved CMS more than $40 million.

"It's rewarding to learn that the extraordinary work of our physicians, hospitals and BPP staff is making an impact by reducing costs and improving quality for our patients," said Beth Hanrahan, MD, chairman of the BPP Board. "BPP ACO's continued success in the last four years is an example of the work we're doing every day to make patients' lives better."

"We're proud to provide better care and better health at lower costs through BPP ACO," said Nishant Anand, MD, FACEP, chief medical officer and executive vice president for BayCare. "The results are a true testament of our providers' dedication and commitment to decrease costs and improve care for everyone we serve."

BayCare created BayCare Physician Partners Clinically Integrated Network (BPP CIN) to help provide high quality and efficient care to patients. BPP ACO was created to partner with Medicare and expand population health services to fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries. These organizations have a combined network of about 1,800 providers throughout the Tampa Bay area.

"BayCare Physician Partners is committed to make health care more affordable by partnering with payers in the evolving fee-for-value environment," said Ethan Chernin, MBA, vice president and chief operating officer for BayCare Physician Partners. "We will continue to mature our population health capabilities and support services to deliver high quality, efficient care to all of our patients."

