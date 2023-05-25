BayCare Provides Grant for Installation of Menstrual Dispensers in Hillsborough County Title 1 Middle Schools

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System, the leading health care system in West Central Florida, today announced it has funded the purchase and installation of menstrual dispensers in Hillsborough County Title 1 middle schools, giving nearly 12,000 students free and unlimited access to feminine products in their school bathrooms. Title 1 refers to schools where at least 40% of the students are from low-income households and the school receives federal funds.

Aanya Patel created Global Girls Initiative's Period Care Menstrual Dispenser program, which BayCare now sponsors in seven Hillsborough County Title 1 middle schools.
Dispensers are currently installed in Adams Middle School, Buchanan Middle School, Burnett Middle School, Davidsen Middle School, Eisenhower Middle School, Ferrell Middle School and Giunta Middle School.

The project is in collaboration with the Global Girls Initiative's Period Care Menstrual Dispenser program which provides cost effective and sustainable dispensers that hold any brand and size menstrual product for greater access and availability. The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was created by Tampa Bay-area teen Aanya Patel to address accessibility to menstrual products in middle and high schools.

"BayCare is proud to help break the cycle of period poverty in our local communities through funding and support of this initiative," said Lisa Bell, director of community benefit for BayCare. "The timing of the project coincides with Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, an annual global event to raise awareness about menstrual health and to highlight solutions that address its challenges."

"Menstrual equity can only be achieved when sanitary products are accessible, safe and destigmatized," added Patel. "By partnering with BayCare, we can provide young people with options and allow them to maintain their cycles with dignity as menstruation should not affect your education."

For more information about Global Girls Initiative and the Period Care Menstrual Dispenser program: https://globalgi.org/.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare is ranked in the top 20% of large health systems nationally by Fortune/Merative for clinical and patient experience. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

