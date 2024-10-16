Bayen Group Part of Team Awarded Spot on $12 Billion JETS 2.0 IT Services Contract

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayen Group is proud to announce that our team, headed by our close partner ITinfra, has been selected as one of the 85 companies awarded a position on the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0 (JETS 2.0) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract. This prestigious contract, valued at up to $12 billion, will provide critical information technology support services for the DLA – which manages the global defense supply chain – and other Department of Defense agencies over the next decade.

Bayen Group's selection for the JETS 2.0 contract highlights our capability to provide Microsoft 365 Power Platform, Azure, AWS, Government Cloud, and Artificial Intelligence solutions to achieve digital transformation in the Department of Defense. We are committed to leveraging our experience and resources to support the DLA's mission.

"We are honored to be part of the JETS 2.0 contract and look forward to contributing to the success of the DLA's IT initiatives," said Huy Nguyen, managing partner at Bayen Group. "This award is a testament to our team's expertise in Supply Chain operations, a sector we've been supporting for our Federal prime contractors since our inception. We are excited to collaborate with the DLA and other awardees to drive technological advancements and operational excellence."

For more information about Bayen Group and our services, please visit www.bayengroup.com

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a leading provider of information technology solutions, specializing in delivering innovative and reliable services to government and commercial clients. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their goals through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service.

