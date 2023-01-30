Bayen Group Receives Partner of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayen Group, LLC was awarded Partner of the Year by Burns & McDonnell. They were presented this award at the Burns & McDonnell annual Empowering Diverse Partnerships Awards event in Kansas City, Missouri on January 12, 2023. The other awardees included Bonton Associates, Foley Power Solutions, and TQ Constructors.

Burns and McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned family of companies bringing together a team of 10,000 engineers, construction and craft professionals, architects, and more to design and build critical infrastructure.

"Business diversity at Burns & McDonnell means more than meeting diverse spend goals to meet project requirements. It's about building long-term partnerships that will position both firms for new or expanding opportunities," said Tammy Martin, business diversity program manager, Burns & McDonnell. "We want to fully integrate our partners into multiple levels of our projects, and help our partners learn how to navigate large business processes to better compete for contract opportunities."

"I first met the Bayen Group team a few years ago in a small business matchmaking workshop, and it was immediately apparent the level of professionalism and expertise they brought to the table," said Jon Leffert, Regional Manager at 1898 & Co., a part of Burns & McDonnell, when he presented the award in earlier this month. "We've been doing projects for a few years now and…it's obvious with every engagement how much the Bayen Group cares about the relationship with their customers and how much they care about their relationship with their prime contractor. They will continue to be a first call for me in the coming years."

"As a small, minority-owned business, partnerships like these are critical," said Bayen Group's business development manager, Huntar Martin, upon receiving the award. "We are incredibly thankful for the recognition and the opportunity to celebrate our amazing team."

This award also included a scholarship to Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business to provide training on business growth strategies. This scholarship is intended to give small, disadvantaged businesses the opportunity to learn new tactics and methods for success that might not otherwise be available.

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a highly experienced SharePoint and Microsoft 365 Power Platform services company. Their team is experts in migration, process automation, system integration, and providing tailor-made SharePoint solutions. They facilitate collaboration across departments by streamlining business processes and connecting Enterprise applications and databases with SharePoint. Bayen Group is proud to be recognized as a HUBZone Certified Small Business; Department of Transportation Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE); California Department of Transportation Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE); Los Angeles (LA) Metro Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE); County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs certified Local Small Business Enterprise (LSBE); and California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Minority Business Enterprise. Please visit www.bayengroup.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bayen Group