Bayen Group Recognized for Supplier of the Year by Northrop Grumman

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayen Group, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, has been nominated for the prestigious Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) Supplier of the Year award by Northrop Grumman, a global aerospace and defense company.

Bayen Group, a certified minority-owned small business, has been delivering innovative and cost-effective IT solutions and services to Northrop Grumman for over 7 years. Bayen Group has supported Northrop Grumman in various projects, including cloud migration, data analytics, and digital transformation.

The Supplier of the Year Award was created by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) in 1981 to evaluate how well corporate dollars were reaching the minority business community. Now, this award is seen as the most honorable recognition that majority corporations can give to their MBE partners.

"We are honored and humbled to be nominated for this prestigious award by Northrop Grumman, one of our most valued and trusted partners. This nomination reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to support Northrop Grumman in delivering cutting-edge solutions and services," said Huy Nguyen, President and Partner at Bayen Group.

The winners of the Supplier of the Year award were announced at the SCMSDC B3 Conference and Expo in Los Angeles last week. The company was recognized for their nomination on stage by SCMSDC President and CEO, Virginia Gomez.

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group specializes in Digital Transformation utilizing SharePoint, the M365 Power Platform, Dataverse and AI for the Federal, State and Local Gov't. We offer enterprise level custom application development (.NET) and leverage Azure and AWS Data Lakes for data governance, collaboration, and analytics. Our focus is on creating secure, seamless, intuitive systems while leveraging your existing technology investments.

