Bayer AG and Lavie Bio Continue for Second Year of Biofungicides Validation Following Successful Lab and Greenhouse Testing

"This is an important step in our open innovation strategy to bring new biological solutions to growers," said Benoit Hartmann, Head of Biologics at Bayer Crop Science. "Biofungicides are a real opportunity for innovation, and we are looking forward to the new solutions this partnership with Lavie Bio helps us deliver together."

"We are delighted with the consistently positive results we have observed in our experiments, which has led to the decision to extend the validation trials for another year in the field," said Amit Noam, CEO of Lavie Bio. "This not only highlights the immense business potential of our product and its meaningful impact on farmers worldwide but also reinforces our dedication to collaborative partnerships within the industry as we work together to deliver innovative solutions to the market."

The emergence of innovative ag biologicals, particularly biofungicides, provides a sustainable and responsible approach to disease management at a time when farmers are left with limited options to effectively address diseases that can pose a major threat to crop yield. These products demonstrate high efficacy in controlling oomycetes while minimizing environmental impact, thereby promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Lavie Bio's commitment to refining its promising bio fungicides through joint validation trials with Bayer AG serves as a powerful testament to the company's development capabilities, leveraging its innovative BDD platform powered by Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine.

About Lavie Bio Ltd.:

Lavie Bio, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd., aims to improve food quality, sustainability, and agriculture productivity through the introduction of microbiome-based ag-biological products. Lavie Bio utilizes a proprietary computational predictive platform, the BDD platform, powered by Evogene's proprietary MicroBoost AI tech-engine, harnessing the power of big data, artificial intelligence, and advanced informatics, for the discovery, optimization and development of bio-stimulant and bio-pesticide products.

For more information, please visit www.lavie-bio.com.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus Ltd. and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com

