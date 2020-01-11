Bayer AG and Monsanto Look to Minimize Losses from Cancer Victims' Exposure to Roundup

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYZF) and its Monsanto subsidiary are hoping to minimize losses at the expense of nearly 43,000 cancer victims who have filed suit after falling ill following exposure to the popular weed killer Roundup. According to estimates, Bayer and Monsanto could face claims that double or triple the number of lawsuits currently on file.

Bayer AG and Monsanto have resolved fewer than 20 cases to date, focusing on near-term relief – rather than a global structured settlement – ahead of their next shareholder meeting, according to multiple media sources.

"Although this may buy Bayer and Monsanto some time, it simply does not solve their problem," said trial lawyer Majed Nachawati of Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm. "A coalition of law firms exists that are unwilling to sell their clients down the river in a cheap deal. This coalition represents thousands of claimants."

According to Mr. Nachawati, whose firm represents more than 4,000 individuals in litigation against Bayer AG and Monsanto, "anything less than a fair deal would lead to an opt-out of any prospective global resolution or inventory deal, an increase in state court filings – and a good number of malpractice claims against lawyers who fail to do what's best for their clients."

Jurors in three separate trials have agreed that exposure to Roundup caused plaintiffs' non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and awarded a total of more than $2.4 billion in compensation and punitive damages against Monsanto. Bayer is currently facing nearly 43,000 lawsuits in federal multidistrict litigation in California and state courts in Missouri, Kansas and venues across the U.S. from individuals who charge that Roundup's active ingredient, glyphosphate, causes cancer.

Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and governmental entities in mass torts arising from environmental damage, water contamination, as well as defective drug and medical device litigation. For more information, visit: https://www.fnlawfirm.com/.

