Bayer Celebrates 4-H STEM Challenge by Supplying 1,100+ Mars Base Camp Kits to Students Across the Country

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer is proud to announce its support of 4-H's STEM Challenge by donating 1,100+ Mars Base Camp kits to all 19 of the 1890 land-grant universities, reaching more than 11,000 students and families. Mars Base Camp allows students to explore STEM through a simulated expedition to Mars featuring four unique hands-on activities.

"Driving future innovation requires investing in future talent," said Lisa Safarian, North America President of the Crop Science Division of Bayer and National 4-H Council Trustee. "To help ensure future generations build the skills needed in increasingly sophisticated industries like agriculture we need to help schools – especially those that may be underserved – have the resources they need to help inspire and guide students in these exciting STEM-focused areas."

The 4-H STEM Challenge is an annual initiative, launching in October, that inspires kids everywhere to take an interest in STEM topics through hands-on learning. The 2020 challenge, Mars Base Camp, is designed, by Virginia Cooperative Extension, with support from Google, and is a collection of activities that teaches STEM skills such as computer science, space agriculture and more to kids ages 8-14.

"For more than a decade, STEM Challenge (formerly known as National Youth Science Day) has engaged young people in activities that go beyond textbook learning and bring science to life with activities that build essential STEM skills," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "With the support of Cooperative Extension and innovative corporate partners such as Bayer, we can help ensure that even during these challenging times, young people have access to STEM education and resources to prepare them for a brighter future academically and professionally."

Commissioned in 2019, Bayer conducted a survey that found despite nearly 80 percent of high school students reporting that they think agricultural science education is important to the success of the future, only 19 percent said that they are likely to consider a career in agriculture. This disconnect could be attributed to only 36 percent of surveyed students reporting familiarity with agriculture career choices beyond working on a farm.

Through their Science Matters initiative, Bayer and 4-Haim to enhance the agri-science and STEM education experience by equipping students with the necessary tools and support to deepen their understanding of these important topics and career opportunities. In addition to the STEM Challenge this month, the Science Matters partnership includes programs such as the Ag Innovators Experience, National 4-H Youth Summit on Agri-Science, and sponsorship of the agriculture pillar of the 4-H Youth in Action Awards.

For more information on Science Matters, visit 4-H.org/Bayer.

Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses.

Visit the Bayer Connect - Social Hub for social media, recent news, blog posts, videos and more from Crop Science, a division of Bayer.

Bayer: Science for a Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-h.org, find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/4-h and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/4h.

