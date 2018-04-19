Bayer Earns National Recognition as Diversity and Inclusion Leader in America's 2018 "Best-of-the-Best" Corporations

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer has earned a place on the annual Best-of-the-Best list of corporations in America committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities.

The distinction is awarded by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the business voice of the LGBT community, in collaboration with its partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC). This is the first time that Bayer has garnered this honor.

Members of the Bayer team accepted the honor of 2018 NBIC Best-of-the-Best Corporation for Inclusion at a dinner gala in Washington, D.C. on April 18. Pictured from left to right: Dirk Pott, VP, Head of US Procurement for Bayer; Chorlana Francis, head of Bayer's Diversity & Inclusion; and Jared Worful, Associate Director, Oncology Strategy and Business Operations at Bayer.

"Bayer is proud to be recognized by the National Business Inclusion Consortium as a 2018 NBIC Best-of-the-Best Corporation for Inclusion," said Chorlana Francis, head of Bayer's Diversity & Inclusion. "We know through experience that when companies commit to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion, great things can happen. Embracing differences in our employees is not only good internal policy. It is good for business, good for customers, and critical to creating the kind of strong, energized team that has made Bayer the great company that it is today."

This year, Bayer is one of only 45 companies to earn the designation, which was created in 2016 to foster improved inclusion among Fortune 500 corporations and government agencies across the country.

"The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America's diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT, people of color, women, and people with disabilities," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. "This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business."

NGLCC formed the National Business Inclusion Consortium in 2011, and its members represent a total of over $9 trillion in annual economic strength along with significant contributions to the marketplace and workplace. Only companies achieving industry leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the NBIC, whose members include the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC); U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC); U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC); U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAAC); U.S. Business Leadership Network (USBLN); Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC); and WEConnect International.

"Demonstrating commitment to diversity is not only the right thing to do, it's the smartest thing to do for businesses large and small," says NGLCC Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. "The select group of Fortune 500 companies honored with a Best-of-the-Best designation are innovators and trailblazers for inclusion, and are constantly raising the bar forward for themselves, their peers, and their competitors. While we pause to honor some extraordinary leaders at the Best-of-the-Best gala, the great work of ensuring opportunity for all us is a year round commitment. We look forward to working with all of these great companies for decades to come in shaping a more inclusive economy for all."

About NGLCC:

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

Bayer: Science for a Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

