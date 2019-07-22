Bayer Earns Top Marks in 2019 Disability Equality Index

WHIPPANY, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Bayer U.S. earned an 80 in the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI), and was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. DEI is the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates across the United States.

Members of the Bayer team accepted the honor of 2019 DEI Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion at a dinner gala in Chicago, IL on July 17. Pictured from left to right: Daphanie Pointer, Lydia Pranke, Leela Dasari, Babette Simon and Leigh Ann Oravecz.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work for disability inclusion," said Philip Blake, President of Bayer U.S. "Improving our policies and benefits for employees with disabilities is a major priority for us. Earning a top score from Disability:IN is proof of Bayer's commitment to bettering the lives of our employees and their families."

Bayer's Employee Resource Groups are an integral part of the company's efforts to meet the needs of employees with diverse backgrounds and needs. ENABLE is Bayer's global community that is dedicated to the overall wellness and development of employees and their families with visible and non-obvious disabilities.

The 2019 DEI evaluates inclusion criteria for culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, such as benefits, employment education and accommodations, in addition to community engagement, and supplier diversity.

"The DEI is designed to promote and advance disability inclusion practices and policies within corporate America that lead to better employment outcomes for and inclusion of people with disabilities, as employees, customers and suppliers," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "When businesses include people with disabilities, everybody wins."

This year, 180 companies participated in the DEI, of which 113 were Fortune 500 companies. This represents a work force of more than 8.6 million, with 3.7% of employees identifying as having a disability. In addition, 28 business sectors participated, including financial services, technology, insurance, and health care.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 160 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 50 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: https://disabilityin.org.

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

