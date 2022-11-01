Bayer Fund Announces Grow Ag Leaders Kickoff, Providing Scholarships to Students Pursuing Ag-Related Fields

Ag Leaders Scholarships Shine a Light on the Endless Opportunities in Agriculture

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer Fund is once again kicking off the Grow Ag Leaders program to raise awareness of the array of career opportunities within the agriculture industry. Through Grow Ag Leaders, Bayer Fund partners with farmers to support students pursuing careers in any agriculture-related field of study.

Now through January 12, 2023, students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in trade schools, community colleges and four-year universities with a focus on an ag-related field of study, can apply for a $1,500 Grow Ag Leaders scholarship. Eligible fields of study are not solely limited to traditional fields focused on farming, but also include education, engineering, mathematics, data science, and communications, among many others.

"Innovation and sustainability are two key areas of focus in the agriculture industry, and the Grow Ag Leaders program has become a terrific way to encourage students to explore these and other career opportunities within the sector," said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. "We regularly hear from Grow Ag Leaders scholarship recipients who tell us the program is one of the reasons they decided to pursue a career in agriculture."

The National FFA Organization (FFA) administers the scholarships, but students do not need to be FFA members to apply.

The deadline for students to apply is January 12, and students must obtain two farmer endorsements of their application by January 19. A complete list of program rules, eligibility requirements and information on the program is available at http://www.fund.bayer.us/.

