Bayer Fund Program Partners with Farmers to Direct Funds to Local Nonprofits, Protecting Organizations that Keep Communities Thriving

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program is once again partnering with farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep farmers and their communities thriving. From August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.

Grow Communities has awarded more than $35 million to thousands of nonprofits since its inception in 2010. Each year, farmers play a key role in directing funds to programs and organizations that have contributed to their communities' health and vibrancy, such as food banks, emergency response organizations, community enrichment and youth agriculture programs, among many others.

In 2020, several nonprofits utilized Grow Communities donations to serve residents who were impacted by COVID-19. This included the Milan Family YMCA, located in Milan, Tennessee, which has played a pivotal role in providing childcare to local frontline workers.

"The Grow Communities donation helped the YMCA remain relevant and sustainable during the pandemic," said Tymika Glenn, Milan Family YMCA's president and CEO. "We can't thank our local farmers and the Grow Communities program enough for their nomination and continued support."

Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop.

"A brighter tomorrow for farms starts with a commitment from us today, which is why Bayer Fund is dedicated to working with farmers each year through America's Farmers Grow Communities," said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. "We have heard countless stories about how Grow Communities donations have made a positive impact on the lives of the people across rural America. For this reason, Bayer Fund is excited to continue the Grow Communities tradition."

To enroll or learn more about Grow Communities, including program eligibility and rules, farmers can visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or call 1-877-267-3332 toll-free. Winners will be announced January 2021.

About America's Farmers

America's Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through three community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work. The programs have given more than $57 million to rural America since 2010 and include:

America's Farmers Grow Communities supports rural communities by allowing farmers the opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite local nonprofit organization.

donation to their favorite local nonprofit organization. America's Farmers Grow Rural Education supports rural education by providing $15,000 merit-based grants to enhance STEM education.

merit-based grants to enhance STEM education. America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders supports students pursuing ag-related studies by offering $1,500 scholarships towards higher education.

To learn more, visit America's Farmers at www.americasfarmers.com.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

SOURCE Bayer Fund