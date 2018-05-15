Bayer Fungicide Solution Celebrates Nine Consecutive Years as a Top-Performing Program in University Trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Luna® Experience, followed by Flint®, from Bayer, is a top-performing rotation program for vineyards in University of California, Davis trials. The product rotation provides optimal protection from powdery mildew and Botrytis, the two most common fungi in vineyards, and provides built-in resistance management by alternating between multiple modes of action. Luna Experience and Flint also boost vine health, and protect shoots and leaves to reduce dockage and wine off-flavoring.

Trials conducted over the past nine years by Dr. Doug Gubler's team at the University of California, Davis, have shown that Luna Experience at bloom, followed by Flint, provided an average reduction of more than 98.8 percent in powdery mildew versus untreated grapes. In side-by-side demonstration trials, a rotation of Luna Experience with Flint provided better disease control and higher yields compared to the program used by the grower.

New for 2018, Flint Extra, an SC formulation of the award-winning Flint fungicide, offers crop safety and mix compatibility, as well as broad-spectrum disease control in a more convenient formulation. By penetrating the waxy layer of plant tissues and redistributing on the plant surface, protection is locked in to control the most challenging pests. Together, Luna Experience and Flint Extra reduce overwintering and late-season vine problems in wine, raisin and table grapes, by offering outstanding protection and control against powdery mildew, Botrytis, Black rot and Phomopsis.

"Our focus is on supporting growers and stewarding the chemistries that help them fight tough diseases like powdery mildew. The combination of Luna Experience and Flint Extra provides protection against resistance by offering three modes of action," says Thorsten Schwindt, Bayer horticulture strategic business lead.

For more information about Luna Experience and Flint Extra visit https://www.cropscience.bayer.us/learning-center/articles/grape-disease-protection-for-higher-yields-and-quality or contact your Bayer representative for additional information.

Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses. For questions concerning the availability and use of products, contact a local Bayer representative, or visit Crop Science, a division of Bayer, online at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Visit the Bayer Connect - Social Hub for social media, recent news, blog posts, videos and more from Crop Science, a division of Bayer.

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Find more information at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.cropscience.bayer.us . The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

©2018 Bayer CropScience LP, 2 T.W. Alexander Drive, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709. Always read and follow label instructions. Bayer, the Bayer Cross, Luna and Flint are registered trademarks of Bayer. Not all products are registered in all states. For additional product information call toll-free 1-866-99-BAYER. (1-866-992-2937) or visit our website at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bayer-fungicide-solution-celebrates-nine-consecutive-years-as-a-top-performing-program-in-university-trials-300648768.html

SOURCE Bayer

