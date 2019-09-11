Bayer introduces next generation CT technology, the MEDRAD® Stellant FLEX CT Injection System

INDIANOLA, Pa., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer announced today the introduction of the MEDRAD® Stellant FLEX Computed Tomography (CT) Injection System. Stellant FLEX offers the latest CT injection technology from Bayer with a user-driven design, minimal required technologist training and automation that drives individualized patient protocols and personalized imaging and flexible options for capital equipment through the TechCARE™ program.

"For more than 30 years, Bayer has supported the changing needs of radiology departments through groundbreaking advancements in injector, informatics and service innovations, ultimately allowing for improved patient care," said Dennis Durmis, Head of Region Americas, Bayer Radiology. "The automated capture of contrast and injection parameters with Stellant FLEX reduces the number of manual tasks and potential errors, while TechCARE allows radiology suites to maximize their CT equipment investment for the long term, giving them more time to focus on helping their patients and less time focused on equipment servicing."

Clinically, the key features of the new Stellant FLEX were designed to drive efficiencies, including 150 mL and 200 mL syringe sizes, new beacon technology for easy visualization of fluids, syringe size barcode identification, lot and expiry date information, increased accuracy and automation of documentation with contrast barcode reader, as well as a streamlined training program.

With this new injector innovation, Bayer addresses the changing U.S. healthcare environment which has seen an overall decrease in capital funding. This often results in reduced operational budgets for hospitals creating the need for institutions to work more efficiently and economically, while maintaining quality patient care. The new MEDRAD® Stellant FLEX CT Injection System is designed to help address these clinical and financial challenges.

Through Bayer's TechCARE program, Stellant FLEX purchasing options will help institutions maximize their CT investment. The program combines Bayer's comprehensive service coverage with two hardware upgrades over the course of a three-year contract. This prevents hardware obsolescence, safeguards equipment performance and compliance as well as helps to anticipate and avoid service interruptions.

"Upgrading to the next generation CT injection technology with Bayer's Stellant FLEX has allowed us to streamline workflow operation. The new features have reduced documentation errors, there is little training needed for our technologist to use it, and we couldn't ask for a better sized syringe to be developed," said Andrew Clark, SRMC Operations Supervisor and PACS Administrator, Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem, OH. "All of the new features combined make it a robust platform that covers all of our needs."

For more information on the MEDRAD® Stellant FLEX CT Injection System, please visit www.stellantflex.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Bayer® and the Bayer Cross® are registered trademarks of Bayer.

