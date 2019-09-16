Bayer Names Daniella Foster New Head of Public Affairs and Sustainability for Consumer Health Division

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer today announced Daniella Foster as the new Head of Public Affairs and Sustainability for the Consumer Health Division, effective September 16. In her new role, Daniella will be responsible for the development and execution of the Division's global Public Affairs and Sustainability strategies. Daniella will report to Heiko Schipper, President, Consumer Health and member of Bayer's Board of Management, and partner closely with Bayer colleagues and external stakeholders to drive and promote self-care as a global healthcare approach.

Daniella Foster, the new Head of Public Affairs and Sustainability for Bayer's Consumer Health Division.

"Daniella's vast experience in this increasingly important field will serve us well as we look to deliver on our business strategy and further strengthen the positive impact of our business on society," remarked Heiko Schipper, President, Bayer Consumer Health, Member of Board of Management. "She has a deep passion for sustainability, and a proven track record of successful partnerships with government authorities and non-governmental organizations around the world."

Foster most recently led Global Corporate Responsibility at the Hilton Corporation, where she created and implemented programs that positioned Hilton as the industry leader in sustainable travel and tourism, launching their 2030 Goals agenda and securing the top ranking on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index among hospitality companies. Previously, she earned valuable public-sector experience at the U.S. Department of State, where she held roles of increasing responsibility and scope, and owned the Department's partnerships and social innovation agenda. She will be based at Bayer's U.S. Headquarters in Whippany, New Jersey.

"I am eager to help the Consumer Health division strengthen our existing partnerships and forge new relationships," Foster commented. "This organization has a tremendous legacy of providing trusted, science-based brands to people across the globe. I am honored to join the team, and further our efforts to help people transform their everyday health."

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Media Contact:

Trish McKernan, Bayer

Tel. +41 58 272 7871

E-mail: tricia.mckernan@bayer.com

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

