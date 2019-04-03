Bayer, Nutrien Executives Elected to National 4-H Council Board of Trustees

CHEVY CHASE, Md., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National 4-H Council announced the election of two new Trustees to its Board, Lisa Safarian, Bayer and Kaye Reitzenstein, Nutrien Ag Solutions. These appointments bring the board to 52 percent female representation, a reflection of the gender dynamics of 4-H youth served and a critical milestone for the board as it looks for members to provide diverse expertise and perspectives. Both Trustees bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience in the agriculture industry and will be integral in supporting Cooperative Extension's goal of growing 4-H to reach 10 million young people by 2025.

"We are extremely grateful to these business leaders for joining our Board, as their combined expertise will help us to expand opportunities for the next generation of young people who hope to build careers in the agriculture sector," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "Their leadership skills and expertise, as well as their passion for agriculture and diversity, will be a huge asset to Council's Board. We look forward to working with them to educate even more young people about the importance of agriculture, as well as increase investment and participation in Cooperative Extension's 4-H programs."

Lisa Safarian

President, Crop Science North America

O’Fallon, IL

Lisa Safarian is responsible for the North American commercial performance of Crop Science, a division of Bayer. This consists of sales, marketing, market development and product supply for row crops, specialty crops and horticulture, including seeds, traits and crop protection in the United States and Canada.

Safarian is also a champion for diversity, inclusion and education. She has been named Woman of the Year by the National Association of Professional Women and is involved in the G100 Next Generation Leadership Program. In addition, Safarian serves on the advisory board of Saint Louis University’s Boeing Institute of International Business.

Ms. Safarian holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. She lives in O’Fallon, Illinois, with her husband and three children, and is an active volunteer in her community and church.

Kaye Reitzenstein

Chief Financial Officer, Nutrien Ag Solutions

Loveland, CO

As Chief Financial Officer for Nutrien Ag Solutions, Kaye Reitzenstein provides leadership and financial guidance for the world's largest retail distributor of crop inputs. Nutrien Ag Solutions, a subsidiary of Nutrien, has operations in the US, Canada, Australia and South America.

A proud 4-H alumna, Kaye and her family are very involved in 4-H and FFA activities, and Kaye has served as a 4-H leader and a board member of the Colorado FFA Foundation. Kaye grew up on a farm and ranch, is still very involved with her family's livestock, and currently resides on a small farm in Colorado with her husband, Mark, daughter, Kyndal and son, Austin.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/4H .

