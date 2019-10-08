Bayer Supports Federal Employment Protection for LGBT+ Employees

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Supreme Court of the United States will be reviewing three cases (Altitude Express, Inc. v. Zarda; Bostock v. Clayton County; and R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, Inc. v. EEOC) that take up the question of whether employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

At Bayer, we believe in fairness and equality for all, and recognize the impact this lack of protections can have on our employees, their families and our customers. To show our support, we have signed on to an amicus brief with more than 200 other businesses supporting "the principle that no one should be passed over for a job, paid less, fired, or subjected to harassment or any other form of discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity." We have also voiced our view with lawmakers to endorse the Equality Act which has been introduced in the U.S. Congress.

While the opinion from these cases will likely not be known for several months, we support the need for federal protections for LGBT+ workers. No one should fear being fired or being denied a job due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

