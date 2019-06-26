Bayer to present new data from its hemophilia A portfolio at the International Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2019 annual congress

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer will present new data highlighting clinical outcomes from its hemophilia A portfolio, which include long-term data from the PROTECT VIII investigational study evaluating use of Jivi® antihemophilic factor (recombinant) PEGylated-aucl. These data will be presented during the XXVII Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), taking place July 6–10, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.

"For over 30 years, we've had a steadfast focus on looking for new ways to understand how patients can benefit from our portfolio of hemophilia A therapies, and these data bring to light important insights we believe can inform treatment strategies for patients," said Aleksandra Vlajnic, MD, vice president, Bayer Medical Affairs. "We're committed to contributing to future advancements for the hemophilia A community."

Among the six abstracts of antihemophilic factor (recombinant) PEGylated-aucl, Bayer will present data on efficacy and safety, target joint resolution and patient-reported outcomes from patients exiting the long-term PROTECT VIII Extension Study.

All abstracts regarding Bayer's portfolio therapies featured at the ISTH 2019 Congress are listed below. Abstracts may discuss uses outside of the approved indication.

Jivi® antihemophilic factor (recombinant) PEGylated-aucl (BAY 94-9027)

PB0229: Accuracy of BAY 94-9027 potency measurements using FVIII assays available in Japan

Date/Time: Sunday, July 7, 6:30pm-7:30pm

,

Session: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation

Location: Exhibition Hall

Exhibition Hall

Presenter: Sho Shinohara, MD

PB1434: Comparing qualitative and quantitative data on BAY 94-9027, a new extended half-life recombinant factor VIII (EHL-rFVIII) for the treatment of hemophilia A: a mixed-method research approach

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 9, 6:30pm-7:30pm

,

Session: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation

Location: Exhibition Hall

Exhibition Hall

Presenter: Emilo Musi, MD

PB1450: Target joint resolution in patients with hemophilia A receiving long-term prophylaxis with BAY 94-9027

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 9, 6:30pm-7:30pm

,

Session: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation

Location: Exhibition Hall

Exhibition Hall

Presenter: Mark Reding, MD

PB1427: Effectiveness and safety of real-world treatment with BAY 94-9027 in previously treated patients with hemophilia A: Rationale and design of the HEM-POWR study

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 9, 6:30pm-7:30pm

,

Session: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation

Location: Exhibition Hall

Exhibition Hall

Presenter: Martin Sanabria, MD

PB1426: HLA-DR processing and presentation of two peptide antigen clusters in PEG-BDD-FVIII (BAY94-9027) by dendritic cells is impaired resulting in defective t-helper response in vitro

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 9, 6:30pm-7:30pm

,

Session: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation

Location: Exhibition Hall

Exhibition Hall

Presenter: Pedro Paz, MD

OC 70.2: Efficacy and safety of BAY 94-9027 is sustained for 5 years: outcomes in 36 patients in the PROTECT VIII extension study

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 10, 10:15am-11:30am

,

Session: Plenary Session, Oral Presentation

Plenary Session, Oral Presentation

Location: Plenary Hall



Presenter: Mark Reding, MD

Kovaltry® Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant) (BAY 81-8973)

PB1454: Pharmacokinetic properties of BAY 81-8973: real-world data from the TAURUS non-interventional study

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 9, 6:30pm-7:30pm

,

Session: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation

Location: Exhibition Hall

Exhibition Hall

Presenter: Phu Quoc LE, MD

Other

PB0210 : Physical activity and treatment adherence in persons with hemophilia receiving standard half-life (SHL) vs. extended half-life (EHL) replacement Factor VIII (FVIII): findings from the HemACTIVE Patient Survey

Date/Time: Sunday, July 7, 6:30pm-7:30pm

,

Session: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation

Location: Exhibition Hall

Exhibition Hall

Presenter: Mark Skinner, MD

About Hemophilia A

Hemophilia affects approximately 400,000 people around the world, including an estimated 20,000 in the U.S. today. It is a largely inherited disorder in which one of the proteins needed to form blood clots is missing or reduced. In hemophilia A, the most common type of hemophilia, blood clotting is impaired as a result of a lack or defect of coagulation factor VIII. Patients therefore repeatedly experience bleeds in muscles, joints or other tissues, which can result in chronic joint damage. External injuries, even if they seem trivial, can have serious consequences if not treated appropriately.

Hemophilia treatment has advanced considerably over the past decades, with life expectancy for people with hemophilia significantly increasing from about 11.4 years in 1920 to a potentially normal life span today.

Jivi® antihemophilic factor (recombinant) PEGylated-aucl

Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS

Jivi is an injectable medicine used to replace clotting factor (Factor VIII or antihemophilic factor) that is missing in people with hemophilia A.

Jivi is used to treat and control bleeding in previously treated adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older) with hemophilia A. Your healthcare provider may also give you Jivi when you have surgery. Jivi can reduce the number of bleeding episodes in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A when used regularly (prophylaxis).

Jivi is not for use in children below 12 years of age or in previously untreated patients.

Jivi is not used to treat von Willebrand disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

You should not use Jivi if you are allergic to rodents (like mice and hamsters) or to any ingredients in Jivi.

Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions that you have or had.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have been told that you have inhibitors to Factor VIII.

Allergic reactions may occur with Jivi. Call your healthcare provider right away and stop treatment if you get tightness of the chest or throat, dizziness, decrease in blood pressure, or nausea.

Allergic reactions to polyethylene glycol (PEG), a component of Jivi, are possible.

Your body can also make antibodies, called "inhibitors," against Jivi, which may stop Jivi from working properly. Consult your healthcare provider to make sure you are carefully monitored with blood tests for the development of inhibitors to Factor VIII.

If your bleeding is not being controlled with your usual dose of Jivi, consult your doctor immediately. You may have developed Factor VIII inhibitors or antibodies to PEG and your doctor may carry out tests to confirm this.

The common side effects of Jivi are headache, cough, nausea, and fever.

These are not all the possible side effects with Jivi. Tell your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

For additional important risk and use information, please see full Prescribing Information .

KOVALTRY® Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)

Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS

KOVALTRY ® is a medicine used to replace clotting factor (Factor VIII or antihemophilic factor) that is missing in people with hemophilia A.

is a medicine used to replace clotting factor (Factor VIII or antihemophilic factor) that is missing in people with hemophilia A. KOVALTRY ® is used to treat and control bleeding in adults and children with hemophilia A.

is used to treat and control bleeding in adults and children with hemophilia A. KOVALTRY ® can reduce the number of bleeding episodes in adults and children with hemophilia A when used regularly (prophylaxis). Your healthcare provider may give you KOVALTRY ® when you have surgery.

can reduce the number of bleeding episodes in adults and children with hemophilia A when used regularly (prophylaxis). Your healthcare provider may give you KOVALTRY when you have surgery. KOVALTRY® is not used to treat von Willebrand Disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

You should not use KOVALTRY ® if you are allergic to rodents (like mice and hamsters) or any ingredients in KOVALTRY ® .

if you are allergic to rodents (like mice and hamsters) or any ingredients in KOVALTRY . Tell your healthcare provider if you have heart disease or are at risk for heart disease.

The common side effects of KOVALTRY ® are headache, fever, and itchy rash.

are headache, fever, and itchy rash. Allergic reactions may occur with KOVALTRY ® . Call your healthcare provider right away and stop treatment if you get tightness of the chest or throat, dizziness, decrease in blood pressure, and nausea.

. Call your healthcare provider right away and stop treatment if you get tightness of the chest or throat, dizziness, decrease in blood pressure, and nausea. Your body can also make antibodies, called "inhibitors," against KOVALTRY ® , which may stop KOVALTRY ® from working properly. Consult with your healthcare provider to make sure you are carefully monitored with blood tests for the development of inhibitors to Factor VIII.

, which may stop KOVALTRY from working properly. Consult with your healthcare provider to make sure you are carefully monitored with blood tests for the development of inhibitors to Factor VIII. Tell your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

Call your healthcare provider right away if bleeding is not controlled after using KOVALTRY®.

For additional important risk and use information, please see full Prescribing Information .

