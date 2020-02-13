Bayer®Aspirin Asks: Do You Know Your "Hidden Risk" for a Heart Attack?

To kick off the campaign, which coincides with American Heart Month, Bayer commissioned artist Alexa Meade to paint three different heart attack survivors "hidden" into their own customized murals to symbolize those hidden risks and bring to life each personal story of survival. More than 400,000 people witnessed this day-long, live installation at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan.

By visiting YourHiddenRisk.com, you can learn more about your hidden risk factors and launch an augmented reality experience that creates a selfie on your smartphone for sharing on Facebook or Instagram. For every selfie shared with #YourHiddenRisk between February 12 and March 12, 2020, Bayer®Aspirin will donate $1.00 to Mended Hearts or WomenHeart† up to $50,000‡.

"Eighty percent of most heart attack risk factors can be managed through lifestyle changes1," said Rosa Coppolecchia, D.O., MPH, Medical Director, U.S. Medical Affairs, Cardiology, Bayer®Aspirin. "You should work closely with your doctor to help manage risk factors such as smoking, being overweight, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and stress. It's also important to know your family history, as your heart attack risk is higher if a first degree male relative, such as a father or brother, had a heart attack by age 55 or a first degree female relative, such as a mother or sister, had a heart attack by age 65."

If you are recovering from a heart attack, making lifestyle changes, following a cardiac rehab program, and taking medications, including Bayer®Aspirin, as directed by your doctor, can help prevent another cardiovascular event. Studies have found that an aspirin regimen can help reduce risk of a second heart attack by 31 percent.2 Aspirin is not appropriate for everyone, so be sure to talk to your doctor before you begin an aspirin regimen.

"Mended Hearts is proud to be part of the Bayer®Aspirin Hidden Risk campaign because we understand how important it is that heart attack survivors understand all their risks for another cardiovascular event and how they can be managed," said Andrea Baer, Executive Director, Mended Hearts. "Just like Hidden Risk, we want to inspire hope and help improve the quality of life for all heart attack survivors."

The warning signs of a heart attack can be different for everyone, but discomfort – squeezing, pressure, fullness or pain – in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back is the hallmark of a heart attack. Other signs include extreme fatigue, fainting, lightheadedness, nausea, pain in shoulders, neck, jaw or arms, shortness of breath with or without chest pain, and sweating. Women are somewhat more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting and back or jaw pain. If you think you are having a heart attack, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

"Heart disease is still the leading cause of death for both men and women in America," said Celina Gorre, CEO, WomenHeart. "Survivors like Yesenia and Agnes, whose stories are featured on YourHiddenRisk.com, are representative of so many women whose heart attack symptoms have presented differently than they typically do in men. Like many women, they initially dismissed the symptoms and put others first. It's critical that women are aware of the risks, seek care and tend to their heart health, especially after they experience a heart event."

For more information, visit YourHiddenRisk.com .

About Bayer®Aspirin

As the #1 doctor-recommended aspirin brand, Bayer®Aspirin has been trusted by generations of families. In fact, we invented modern aspirin. The active ingredient in aspirin, acetylsalicylic acid, was discovered and formulated by Bayer over 120 years ago. When you buy Bayer®Aspirin, you are purchasing a product that is a result of extensive research and development. We are proud to be the #1 selling aspirin brand, as well as the top choice of doctors. Whether you're taking Bayer®Aspirin for pain, such as a headache, or a doctor-directed aspirin regimen for secondary heart attack and ischemic stroke prevention, you can feel secure knowing that you've chosen a top-quality product from the experts at Bayer.

About Mended Hearts

Mended Hearts is the largest heart patient support network in the world, with 40,000 members and 300 chapters. Recognized for its role in facilitating a positive patient-care experience, Mended Hearts partners with hospitals and cardiac rehab clinics to offer support through visiting programs, group meetings and educational forums. Mended Hearts inspires hope and improves quality of life for heart patients and their families through ongoing peer-to-peer support, education and advocacy. For more information or to locate a chapter, visit www.mendedhearts.org , call 888-HEART-99 or email at info@mendedhearts.org .

About WomenHeart

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease is the nation's only patient centered organization solely dedicated to serving the millions of women in the U.S. living with or at risk of heart disease. WomenHeart is devoted to advancing women's heart health through patient support, community education and advocacy. For more information, visit www.womenheart.org .

† WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease

‡ Donation amount will be evenly distributed amongst Mended Hearts and WomenHeart. Purchase not required.

