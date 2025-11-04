Bayes Market Announces Major Upgrade for a New Era of Economic Intelligence

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayes Market, the prediction platform launched in June 2025, today announced a major upgrade designed to usher in a new era of economic intelligence. The upgrade enhances Bayes Market's trading architecture, data integrity, and global event coverage, advancing its mission to turn uncertainty into actionable insight.

At the core of the update is the introduction of its native stablecoin — BYUSD, a unified value system that streamlines how users participate and engage with the platform. The new model simplifies transactions, ensures price transparency, and provides a consistent foundation for both trading and rewards. Existing users will be able to unlock their rewards through the BYUSD conversion process, further aligning platform growth with tangible user value.

Bayes Market has also transitioned to a central limit order book (CLOB) structure, bringing institutional-grade precision to the prediction market space. This upgrade improves price discovery, enhances liquidity, and supports a wider range of trading strategies. It provides professional traders and analysts with an advanced infrastructure for data-driven participation and more efficient capital deployment.

Despite these technical advances, Bayes Market's core mission remains unchanged: hedge every uncertainty. The platform enables individuals, analysts, and institutions to interpret and price outcomes across economic, political, and social dimensions — transforming volatility into measurable understanding and insight.

This commitment is grounded in the team's belief that prediction markets carry real economic and social value — not only as trading tools, but as systems that quantify expectations and make sense of uncertainty, revealing how societies think, adapt, and anticipate change.

Bayes Market has expanded beyond U.S.-centric events to include Asia-focused and regional markets, where shifts in policy, innovation, and capital flow increasingly shape global dynamics. By localizing events and capturing diverse market signals, Bayes Market ensures that prediction data reflects the realities driving global change. Connecting financial indicators, policy signals, and market sentiment, Bayes Market is building a live, data-driven model of how the world evolves — a framework for insight that transcends borders and disciplines.

Bayes Market's upgrade reinforces its vision to move the industry forward — transforming prediction markets into essential infrastructure for economic understanding.

