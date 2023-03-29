Bayesia and Causality Link announce Partnership to Offer New AI-Driven Insights into Financial Decision-Making

LAVAL, France and SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayesia, a pioneer in Bayesian networks, and Causality Link, a financial information technology provider and leader in extracting causal links from text, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership agreement to bring together their respective expertise and provide a new level of insight for financial decision-makers.

Bayesia logo

The collaboration between the two companies has resulted in an automated path to derive executable Bayesian Network Simulations from financial news. The platform simplifies the process by which investors and researchers can leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and Bayesian networks (BN). Potential applications for the technology include investment management, risk assessment and financial modeling.

The product is described in detail in the publication, "An Automated Path From Financial News To Executable Bayesian Network Simulations". The paper also examines the relationship between Brazil's commodities market, inflation, interest rates and food prices as a real-world example of how NLP and BN technology can be used to provide valuable insights and guide financial decision-making.

"We are excited to partner with Bayesia and their incredible team of AI scientists, combining our strengths to offer a direct path from texts to Bayesian Network simulation," said Causality Link CEO Pierre Haren. "Our joint capabilities allow us to provide investors and researchers with a powerful new tool that delivers valuable insights using the power of real-time collective intelligence. With a better understanding of the relationships between macro and micro economic indicators, decision-makers can stay ahead of the curve, leveraging real-time data to act on potential future events."

"We're excited to partner with Causality link, their impressive team and their quickly evolving platform. Our partnership with Causality Link represents a significant step forward in our mission to help organizations make better decisions," said Bayesia CEO, Lionel Jouffe. "By combining our expertise in Bayesian networks with their advanced natural language processing, we considerably accelerate the process of generating high-quality Causal Bayesian Networks, leveraging the knowledge contained in Causality Link's large financial news corpus."

Causality Link's AI-powered platform analyzes more than 120 million texts globally in real time to identify explicit cause-and-effect statements. Reading texts in 27 languages, the platform aggregates the knowledge of thousands of authors into a single collective intelligence system, which then directly manages the key performance indicators, events, trends, and causal links mentioned in these texts. Through the platform, portfolio managers, analysts, and business users can grasp the collective insights of thousands of authors on the market forces acting on commodities, equities, industries, and countries.

Bayesia's flagship product BayesiaLab is a powerful desktop application that provides scientists with a comprehensive "laboratory" for machine learning, knowledge modeling, probabilistic reasoning (including diagnosis and simulation), causal inference and optimization. The result of more than twenty years of research by Dr. Lionel Jouffe and Dr. Paul Munteanu and their team of computer scientists, BayesiaLab utilizes the Bayesian network framework for gaining deep insights into problem domains and reasoning about them.

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals produce smarter decisions by better understanding the "causal links" between various market indicators and events. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link's platform merges NLP technology to extract explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics, enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.

About Bayesia

Bayesia S.A.S. is the world's leading supplier of Bayesian network software, serving hundreds of major corporations and research organizations around the world. Founded in 2001 by Dr. Lionel Jouffe and Dr. Paul Munteanu, the company specializes in artificial intelligence technology and promotes knowledge discovery and reasoning with Bayesian networks to help organizations accelerate their research workflows and make better decisions. Bayesia expanded into the Americas and Asia more than a decade ago, and its affiliates, Bayesia USA, LLC, and Bayesia Singapore Pte. Ltd. are the exclusive sales and marketing organizations for North America and Asia/Pacific respectively.

Media Contact

Michael Kingsley

Forefront Communications for Causality Link

Phone: 914.522.9471

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Causality Link; Bayesia