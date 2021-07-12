Bayesian Health Launches with Research-Backed AI Platform Enabling Health Systems to Save Lives

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayesian Health, an AI-based clinical decision support platform enabling health systems to provide safer and higher quality care, today launched its solution to the commercial market. Serving health systems on leading electronic medical record (EMR) vendors, Bayesian's platform makes the EMR proactive—dynamic and predictive—to catch life threatening disease complications early.

Bayesian's AI platform sits within the EMR, analyzing patient data with industry-leading AI/machine learning models. The platform sends accurate and actionable clinical signals within existing workflows when a critical moment is detected, helping physicians and care team members accurately diagnose, intervene, and deliver timely care.

With a research-first foundation of over 21 patents and peer-reviewed research papers, Bayesian's platform is based on technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University. The platform is configured to scale within health systems, and targets high-priority areas with specific modules such as clinical deterioration, sepsis, pressure injury, and transitions of care.

"Creating an AI solution that can achieve high sensitivity and precision isn't easy," said Doug Given, MD, PhD, Managing Partner at Health2047 Capital Partners and Bayesian Health investor. "Bayesian's platform was developed using the highest quality data, and tested by top physicians and clinicians. This, combined with the team's technical expertise and research-first mentality, has allowed them to create an AI platform that can be applied to many safety and quality endpoints to transform care delivery in the hospital setting for the better."

A recent large, five site study analyzing use and practice impact over two years for Bayesian's sepsis module showed the platform drove 1.85 hour faster antibiotic treatment for sepsis where timely treatment directly impacts mortality rate. The platform also demonstrated high, sustained adoption by physicians and nurses (89% adoption), driven by the sensitivity and precision of the insights and user experience of the software.

Additionally, a single-site study showed a 14% reduction in ICU admissions, a 12% reduction in ICU length of stay, and a 10% reduction in need of supportive therapies. These improvements resulted in a $2.5M annualized benefit for the 250 bed study site hospital, from decreased ICU utilization, earlier accurate diagnoses, and fewer hospital acquired conditions. Further studies validating outcomes including measuring mortality and length of stay reduction will be completed later this year.

With an estimated 400,000 preventable deaths a year, costing over $17B , patients, physicians, and health systems are all suffering as a result of reactive care. Patients are dying from preventable health events. Physicians and care team members are at risk of burnout with data overload and increased caseloads. Health systems are dealing with tighter staffing ratios, reduced operating margins, and increased value-based contracts.

"The number of data points being generated every single day for any given patient in a hospital is enormous, and continues to rise. And yet most physicians have never interacted with any AI technology that actually helps them analyze these data, or gives them any clinical insights," said Dr. Vineeta Agarwala MD PhD, an internal medicine physician and General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "Early results from the real-world use of Bayesian Health's platform is showing us that it can fit into our workflow, and augment how clinicians triage and diagnose patients."

Historically, clinical decision support tools have been associated with high alert fatigue and have failed to build trust with physicians. Using cutting edge AI/ML strategies such as a wait and watch strategy and real-time feedback loops to increase precision, and strategies to make the models stronger, Bayesian's technology accuracy is 10x higher than other solutions in the marketplace. Further, context and transparency with each clinical signal builds confidence among experts in the user experience.

"Having spent over two decades in AI and machine learning research, I know there's immense potential to create AI tools to drive better care outcomes," said Suchi Saria, PhD, founder and CEO of Bayesian Health. "Health data are messy, and it requires deep AI expertise to deliver strategies that can successfully analyze this data. But what's even harder is what happens after the model is created; even with great models, you still need the solution to be adopted and trusted to realize better outcomes. We're doing it differently, being one of the first solutions to deliver accurate and actionable clinical signals that physicians and nurses are actually acting upon."

Bayesian Health and Dr. Saria have been highlighted by press, such as Bloomberg News and PBS, for the development of the platform, and have won several awards for excellence in care delivery, including The Armstrong Award for Excellence in Quality and Safety at Johns Hopkins Medicine; Node.Health's Best in Class Digital Health Intervention Award; and Society of Critical Care Medicine's Annual Scientific Award.

Advisory and investor team members to the company include Julie Yoo, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and Bayesian Health Board Member; Tasso Argyros, Founder & CEO, ActionIQ and Bayesian Health Board Member; Vijay Pande, PhD, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz; Doug Given, MD, PhD, Managing Partner at Health2047 Capital Partners; and R. Jacob Vogelstein, PhD, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Catalio Capital Management.

Bayesian Health has raised $15 million in venture funding led by Andreessen Horowitz. Health 2047 Capital Partners, Lifeforce Capital, and Catalio Investments also participated in the round of funding.

Bayesian Health is on a mission to make healthcare proactive by empowering physicians with real-time data to save lives. Just like the best physicians continually incorporate new data to refine their prognostication of what's going on with a patient, Bayesian Health's research-backed AI platform integrates every piece of available data to equip physicians with accurate and actionable clinical signals that empower them to accurately diagnose, intervene, and deliver proactive, higher quality care. Learn more at https://www.bayesianhealth.com

