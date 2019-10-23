Baylin Technologies Releases 10 Port MET & RET Enabled C-RAN Canister Antennas to Pilot Run

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Baylin Technologies ("Baylin"; TSX: BYL) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Galtronics USA Inc. ("Galtronics"), has expanded its popular two-foot, 10 port quasi-omni small cell / C-RAN canister antenna product line to include Manual Electrical Tilt (MET) and Remote Electrical Tilt (RET) capabilities. The MET and RET versions share identical RF performance characteristics and the MET alternative has already been pre-approved for use with a major Tier-1 North American Carrier.

The performance of the small cell/C-RAN antennas has been optimized for mid-band frequencies (PCS, AWS and BRS) and additionally supports unlicensed CBRS and LAA frequency bands and is compliant to FCC UNI-1 regulations.

Operators can adjust the new quasi-omni canister antenna either manually by the electrical tilt of the mid-band beams (MET) or remotely using an industry-standard motorized actuator (RET). Additionally, each beam peak of the quasi-omni pattern can be adjusted independently through its own set of phase shifters which allows the operator to optimize three unique tilts despite the overall electrical pattern being combined into quasi-omni RF coverage.

Randy Dewey, President and CEO of Baylin is pleased with Galtronics' continued expansion of small cell / C-RAN product offerings. "These new products will allow our customers to optimize the coverage of their small cell deployments for their highly valued licensed spectrum. The new antennas are currently in pilot run and orders are expected to start shipping late Q1 or early Q2 2020."

These latest products offer customers a single antenna which can serve multiple deployment scenarios thereby eliminating the need to stock multiple SKUs with various fixed electrical tilt.

Galtronics' full spectrum of small cell, base station and DAS antennas will be on display in booth 2636 at MWC19 Los Angeles, October 22 through October 24, 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a diversified leading global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward looking information" under applicable securities laws, including statements relating to, the customers and potential sales of products by Baylin and assumptions regarding the future performance of Baylin. Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to Baylin. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in Baylin's most recent annual information form, which is available on SEDAR. Baylin has made a number of assumptions in making forward-looking statements in this news release. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on reasonable assumptions, an investor cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Baylin cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Baylin undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

