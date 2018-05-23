Baylis Launches New Website Featuring a Medical Education Hub

The new website also includes product pages that allow customers to virtually experience Baylis Medical's line of products, and effortlessly transition to physical demonstrations at the click of a button. Customers will also have a wide array of clinical and scientific evidence as well as health economics information behind the company's products available right at their fingertips.

"The redesigned website is a reflection of our deep commitment to customer service excellence and technological leadership," said Thomas Chavez, Vice President Global Sales – Cardiology at Baylis Medical. "It is designed to allow new and existing customers to explore the broad range of innovative clinical solutions we offer to facilitate the delivery of therapies and improve the lives of patients around the world."

To explore the new Baylis website, visit: www.baylismedical.com.

About Baylis Medical Company Inc.

Baylis Medical develops and markets high-technology medical devices used in the fields of electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and spine. Our vision is to develop and market innovative medical therapies while Improving the Lives of People Around the World. The company has offices in Montreal and Toronto (Canada), Boston (USA), London (UK), and Munich (Germany). For more information, visit www.baylismedical.com.

