Baylis Medical Announces Presentation Lineup for Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapies 2019 Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Baylis Medical announced today key activities that will be featured at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2019, the Cardiovascular Research Foundation's 31st annual conference and premier interventional cardiovascular medicine educational meeting, in San Francisco, CA from September 25-29.

At booth number 2546, the company will showcase hands-on, state-of-the art simulators while presenting the VersaCross™ Transseptal Solution, a new access device designed to streamline transseptal procedures.

"We're thrilled to once again be at TCT presenting our innovative medical devices to the interventional cardiology community," said Gloria Yee, Vice President of Marketing at Baylis Medical. "The opportunity to showcase our devices and provide hands-on training at the world's premier cardiology conference allows Baylis to grow its strong partnership with the interventional cardiology community in improving patient care."

Presentation Schedule - Friday, September 27

Poster Presentation with Dr. Jason Andrade

Randomized Trial of Conventional Transseptal Needle Versus Radiofrequency Energy Needle Puncture for Left Atrial Access during Cryoballoon Ablation (the CRYO-LATS Study)

Time: 10:30 - 10:37 a.m.

Location: Moscone South, Lower Level, Exhibit Hall, Moderated Posters 5 (poster #376)

Poster Presentation with Dr. Jackie Saw

First Experience with the ExpanSure Dilation System to Streamline Transseptal Puncture for Left Atrial Appendage Closure

Time: 11 - 11:07 a.m.

Location: Moscone South, Lower Level, Exhibit Hall, Moderated Posters 5 (poster #379)

Workshop Schedule

Expert faculty will provide hands-on training using simulators, dry models and devices.

Multimodality Imaging for Transseptal Crossing and LAAC

Thursday, September 26

Times: 8 - 9:30 a.m.; 12 – 1:30 p.m.; 4 - 5:30 p.m.

Location: CRF Pavilion 2

Transseptal Hands-On Training Program

Friday, September 27

Times: 12 - 1:30 p.m.; 4 - 5:30 p.m.

Location: Boston Scientific Pavilion

Live Cases

Dr. Paul Sorrajja at Minneapolis Heart Institute

Thursday, September 26

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Live Case Theater

Dr. William Gray at Lankenau Medical Center (Main Line Health)

Saturday, September 28

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Location: Live Case Theater

All presentations are listed in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and will take place at the Moscone Center.

Please note conference attendees must pre-register for workshops here.

For more information about TCT 2019, visit CRF's website here.

About Baylis Medical

Baylis Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical devices in the field of cardiology, with a focus on left-heart access. Headquartered in Canada, and with offices world-wide, our clinical solutions have been Improving the Lives of People Around the World for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.baylismedical.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

