Baylis Medical Technologies Announces Launch of PowerWire® Pro RF Guidewire, Enhancing Access to Care for Patients with Occluded Venous Stents

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. announced the 510(k) clearance and launch of the PowerWire® Pro Radiofrequency (RF) Guidewire in the United States, facilitating venous stent recanalization for total occlusions.

Patients with stenotic or occluded peripheral vessels often undergo stent placement to restore vessel patency and normal blood flow. Unfortunately, stents can re-occlude, requiring additional interventions. The PowerWire® Pro RF Guidewire has been thoughtfully designed to address this challenge by employing radiofrequency technology to cross totally occluded stents in peripheral vessels. Its design allows selective application of RF energy to cross segments of the occlusion that cannot be traversed mechanically. When contacting metal, the RF energy terminates, reducing the potential for vessel extravasation when crossing in-stent occlusions.

The addition of the PowerWire® Pro RF Guidewire to Baylis Medical Technologies' portfolio of radiofrequency wires expands its clinical solutions in radiology and vascular surgery. This builds upon the company's longstanding history and commitment to advancing patient care through innovative solutions.

Frank Baylis, Executive Chairman of Baylis Medical Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the PowerWire® Pro RF Guidewire's potential impact, stating, "We are very excited to announce new additions to our family of PowerWire® RF Guidewires. With these new tools, healthcare professionals will now be able to treat patients suffering from both native and in-stent peripheral occlusions using our radiofrequency puncture technology. The PowerWire® Pro RF Guidewire broadens the doctors' capabilities in treating such occlusions, where traditional methods have previously fallen short."

About Baylis Medical Technologies Inc.

Baylis Medical Technologies seeks to improve the lives of patients through the conception and commercialization of state-of-the-art medical devices. The company proudly carries forward Gloria Baylis' legacy to enhance access to care through its divisions of Endovascular and Design and Manufacturing Services. Baylis Medical Technologies' clinical solutions are utilized by healthcare professionals worldwide to improve patient outcomes for individuals with cardiovascular and other medical conditions. Learn more about our innovative products and ongoing mission at www.baylismedtech.com.

For any inquiries, please contact Saiyyada Rizvi, [email protected] or call 888-505-4885



PRM-00901 J-1 V-1 © Copyright Baylis Medical Technologies Inc., 2024. The Baylis Medical Technologies logo, Advancing Technology. Transforming Care., and PowerWire are trademarks or registered trademarks of Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. reserves the right to change specifications or to incorporate design changes without notice and without incurring any obligation relating to equipment previously manufactured or delivered. Patents Pending and/or issued. CAUTION: Federal Law (USA) restricts the sale of these devices to or by the order of a physician. Before use, consult product labels and inserts for any indications, contraindications, hazards, warnings, cautions and instructions for use.

SOURCE Baylis Medical Technologies Inc.