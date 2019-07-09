Baylor College of Medicine Researchers and Medterra CBD to Study the Effects of CBD

"This is an important study as we continue to see CBD surge in popularity, despite little scientific evidence to support patient claims of easing pain, reducing anxiety and helping with cognition and movement disorders," said Dr. Matthew Halpert , instructor of immunology at Baylor. "With this study, we want to perform the necessary tests to verify CBD's benefits, with the hope of determining, for instance, if the product reduces cartilage damage associated with arthritis."

Medterra CBD, a California-based company that makes CBD isolate derived from THC-free hemp, strives to follow the science as the industry works to transition towards mainstream acceptance. The company approached Baylor College of Medicine to conduct an independent academic study on several of Medterra CBD's products. Halpert and his team will attempt to quantify the effects of Medterra's CBD products, which include capsules, tinctures and lotions.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Baylor College of Medicine and Dr. Halpert on this groundbreaking research," said Jay Hartenbach, CEO and co-founder of Medterra CBD. "As the industry continues to grow and more consumers become interested in the power of CBD, we have a responsibility to provide them with the best possible user experience, backed by true research. Through our work with Baylor we'll be able to do just that, while also improving and innovating future Medterra CBD products."

Though CBD has been available for sale in the U.S. for the last four years, Medterra CBD's focus on scientific validation is unique in the category, and a departure from sole reliance on testimonial and anecdotal reviews of products often seen with much of the CBD industry.

Medterra is also working with Baylor College of Medicine to study the scientific effects of its CBD Pet Product line, and looks forward to sharing more information about those findings later this year.

