Baylor College Of Medicine Selects Sectra's Digital Pathology Solution For Primary Diagnostics

SHELTON, Conn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install the digital pathology module of its enterprise imaging solution at Baylor College of Medicine to provide primary diagnostics and archiving of pathology images for the Texas Medical Center in Houston, a large geography of rural Texas, and worldwide through their Global Outreach program.

"Sectra and Baylor College of Medicine have a shared vision of providing digital pathology services without geographic limitations," says Vice President of Sales at Sectra Inc, Anthony Grise. "The deployment of Sectra's digital pathology solution will allow the Baylor Department of Pathology to extend its clinical excellence to rural and underserved areas, both domestically and abroad. This new state of the art technology will be a great benefit to patients, providing world-class diagnostics to these areas."

Glass slides will be scanned and sent to the Sectra Digital Pathology Solution for interpretation, diagnosis, sharing, collaboration, and archiving. Sectra will provide integration to Baylor's laboratory information system.

The Pathology Chair Martin Matzuk, M.D., Ph.D., and Vice Chair and Pathology Professor Francis Gannon, M.D., lead the Department's clinical pathology practice, Community Pathology Associates (CPA). Through CPA, Baylor Pathology faculty staff 43 regional hospitals and surgery centers at Texas Medical Center and across the state, providing unmatched clinical pathology services to an area stretching over 190,000 square miles.

The contract, signed in April 2021, provides imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One). This allows access to new functionality as it becomes available and the ability to easily expand the solution, as volumes grow.

Digital pathology is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs. Since the launch of Sectra's digital pathology solution in 2015, it has grown to support full-scale primary diagnostics at large healthcare providers worldwide to improve cancer diagnostics.

About Sectra

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS' at medical.sectra.com/.

Contacts:

- Andrea Sowitch, Vice President of Marketing Sectra, Inc. E-mail: [email protected] Phone: 720 351 0949

- Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO Sectra AB E-mail: [email protected] Phone: +46 705 23 5227

SOURCE Sectra, Inc

Related Links

http://www.sectra.com/

