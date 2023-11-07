Baylor College of Medicine teams with Luna to expand access to in-home, outpatient physical therapy services

News provided by

Luna

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylor College of Medicine, a renowned health sciences institution in Houston, Texas, has teamed up with Luna, the leading provider of in-home outpatient physical therapy, to expand access to patient services.

Residents across Houston will have access to convenient, high-quality outpatient physical therapy in the safety and convenience of their own home. Appointments will be available this fall.

"Patient access is a big concern for us, given our limited number of outpatient physical therapy clinics. As innovators in healthcare, we're constantly exploring new ways to offer more convenient, high-quality patient care. Working together with Luna allows Baylor to expand patient access to physical therapy and other specialities care without the need for additional brick-and-mortar locations," said Gayleen Breeding, administrator of orthopedic surgery at Baylor.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care from the convenience of the patient's home.

"Luna's innovative care delivery model enables health systems operating at capacity to expand care and improve patient outcomes. Patients demand greater flexibility in outpatient services, and we're excited by this collaboration with Baylor, which will deliver first-class care where and when patients require it," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna.

As part of the collaboration, Baylor Medicine patients will be matched with a local Luna therapist at the time and location of their choosing, based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors. For consistency of care, the same therapist will treat patients for the entirety of the treatment plan, and patients and therapists will be able to communicate with each other and discuss care needs between visits.

Leading health systems such as Providence, Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, and Scripps Health have partnered with Luna to offer outpatient physical therapy in the convenience of a patient's home. Luna currently operates across 55 markets in 28 states, has treated more than 50,000 patients in their homes, and performs an in-person visit every 25 seconds in the home.

According to a McKinsey report, up to $265 billion worth of care services, representing up to 25 percent of the total cost of care, is expected to shift to the home by 2025.

SOURCE Luna

News Releases in Similar Topics

