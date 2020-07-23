Baylor Genetics and the City of Houston Form COVID-19 Testing Partnership

HOUSTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global pandemic, Baylor Genetics, a pioneer in genetic testing and precision medicine, launched its official test for COVID-19 on June 16, 2020. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Houston, Texas, Baylor Genetics has partnered with the Houston Health Department, City of Houston (COH), to provide quality, high-throughput testing for COVID-19.

Baylor Genetics

"With this partnership, the City of Houston and Baylor Genetics are able to work together and help our city overcome this pandemic," said Kengo Takishima, President and Chief Executive Officer for Baylor Genetics. "By continuing to focus on innovation, we are able to serve our city by providing insight on this virus and help restore our local communities."

This partnership entails quick and efficient testing for COH, which will help the city monitor future outbreaks and provide valuable data for steps needed to prevent the spread in Houston communities.

"We are grateful to have Baylor Genetics as an additional laboratory resource," said Stephen L. Williams, Director of the Houston Health Department. "With nearly 200,000 people tested for COVID-19 at Houston Health Department-affiliated testing sites, it's important to plan ahead for adequate laboratory capacity as we continue working to slow the spread of this deadly virus."

While Baylor Genetics' main focus has been genetic testing of inherited disorders and cancer, the diagnostic company was quickly able to validate a test for COVID-19 in its high-complexity CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the methodology used by Baylor Genetics for its COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) RT-PCR test is the principle standard for detecting if an individual is infected with the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

"At Baylor Genetics, we are committed to improving healthcare globally and locally – no matter if that involves testing for genetic disorders or testing for infectious diseases," said Christine Eng, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Baylor Genetics and Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine. "With our state-of-the-art molecular processes, the launch of our COVID-19 test is poised to help thousands determine if they are infected with SARS-CoV-2. Our goal is to give patients in Houston fast and reliable results, so they can receive the treatment they need early on and flatten the spread of the infection in our community."

