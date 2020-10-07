Baylor Genetics Launches Accessible, At-Home COVID-19 Test

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostics laboratory known for genetic testing and precision medicine, announced its launch of an accessible and reliable at-home collection kit for COVID-19. With the launch of the at-home test, individuals nationwide will be able to order a test kit to determine if they are currently infected with COVID-19 within 48 hours or less.

Baylor Genetics

"Since the launch of our first test for COVID-19, Baylor Genetics' main focus was to make this test even more accessible and affordable," said Kengo Takishima, President & Chief Executive Officer at Baylor Genetics. "As the nation begins to open up and resume some type of normalcy, testing will be key to help limit the spread."

In response to the global pandemic, Baylor Genetics validated its first test for COVID-19 in June 2020. Once launched, the company continued to focus on innovative efforts to help prevent the spread of the disease. Some of these efforts include unique partnerships with the City of Houston and Rice University.

Now, individuals can directly order a test for COVID-19 without going to their doctor's office. In order to receive a test kit, the individual must complete a questionnaire which is then reviewed by one of Baylor Genetics' healthcare providers. After review and based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the healthcare provider will confirm if the at-home test is appropriate for the individual.

Baylor Genetics has one of the highest sensitivity (true positive) and specificity (true negative) rates for identifying an active coronavirus infection for its COVID-19 test. The test is available for $119 and includes the collection kit with a nasal swab, media, shipping materials, a pre-paid label for overnight shipping, and detailed instructions for sample collection.

Once a sample is received by Baylor Genetics, the sample is processed in the company's CAP-accredited, high-complexity CLIA-certified lab. Individuals can expect test results within 48 hours or less, which will be sent electronically in a secure and HIPAA-compliant manner. For positive and negative COVID-19 test results, Baylor Genetics automatically reports out to appropriate regulatory bodies.

"As we gain more experience with measures to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2, readily accessible and rapid, reliable testing is at the forefront of effective tools that should be utilized. It is important to remove as many obstacles as possible for individuals to access testing," said Christine Eng, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Baylor Genetics and Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine. "We at Baylor Genetics have developed a convenient and reliable COVID-19 testing process that will provide individuals with the information they need to keep themselves and their families as safe as possible."

Additional tailored testing solutions are available for companies, agencies, and academic institutions that are looking to offer COVID-19 testing for employees, faculty, and students. Baylor Genetics' Get Back Program provides employers and employees testing, tracking, monitoring, and valuable educational resources for addressing some of the challenges with COVID-19. To learn more about the program, click here for the information sheet.

For more information on the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) RT-PCR At-Home test by Baylor Genetics, visit www.baylorgenetics.com/covid-19-at-home-test.

