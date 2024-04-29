Baylor Law Trial Professor Joins The Carlson Law Firm as Of Counsel

KILLEEN, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlson Law Firm is proud to announce that distinguished trial attorney and Baylor Law School professor Jim Wren has joined the firm. In addition, Wren has also joined the powerhouse boutique law firm White & Carlson to create White, Carlson, Wren & Cook, alongside celebrated attorneys Brantley White, Craig Carlson, and the respected Louie Cook, marking a significant development in the legal industry.

Wren, who cares deeply for Baylor Law School and his students, will continue his role as the Director of the Practice Court Program and the Leon Jaworski Chair of Practice and Procedure at Baylor Law until he transitions from the full-time faculty during the 2024-25 academic year.

"We are already a law firm with a reputation for taking cases to trial," said Managing Partner Craig Carlson. "Adding Jim to our team strengthens our position as one of the top trial law firms in the country for handling highly complex litigation to achieve exceptional outcomes for our clients."

Wren's role at The Carlson Law Firm will give clients exclusive access to some of the top legal representation available in Texas. Carlson Law Firm clients will be backed by a nationally board-certified attorney with an extensive legal education and trial advocacy background, enhancing the firm's negotiation strategies and courtroom preparedness.

Concurrently, his association to White, Carlson, Wren & Cook signifies a commitment to excellence in personal injury law. The firm benefits from his educational leadership, translating complex legal principles into practical, winning strategies for our clients.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of The Carlson Law Firm, as well as joining White, Carlson, Wren & Cook," Wren said. "I wanted to be a part of a law firm whose values aligned with mine. The work that I've seen Carlson do has been impactful not only for just their clients, but they are enhancing safety for the public by their work challenging dangerous systems and business practices. We want to help people who have been wronged."

About The Carlson Law Firm

The Carlson Law Firm is a leading force in legal advocacy, recognized for its comprehensive approach to personal injury law. With a foundational commitment to justice and the well-being of its clients, the firm has carved a reputation for legal excellence, compassionate representation, and unwavering support for individuals and families navigating challenging times. Spanning decades of dedicated service, The Carlson Law Firm focuses on personal injury and mass torts.

About White, Carlson, Wren & Cook

White, Carlson, Wren & Cook is a groundbreaking boutique law firm forged from the partnership of four of the legal field's most esteemed and accomplished attorneys, with a core focus on complex personal injury matters. The firm is committed to delivering exceptional legal representation and counsel, underscored by its tagline: "Exceptional Results. One Case at a Time." This ethos reflects the firm's dedication to individualized attention and a customized approach to each client's needs.

