Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area

Originally formed in 2011 in North Texas, the joint venture today includes 66 outpatient rehabilitation clinics, three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and home health rehabilitation services, collectively staffed by more than 1,900 employees. This is the first expansion of the joint venture into Central Texas, and planning is underway to broaden its outpatient rehabilitation footprint across the Austin/Round Rock region to include additional outpatient therapy clinics.

"With our combined presence in the Austin area, we will have a unique opportunity to leverage the skills and strengths of our two organizations to elevate the rehabilitation services we offer in the community," said Jay Fox, president, Baylor Scott & White – Austin/Round Rock region.

"We saw a growing need to expand our acute rehabilitation services to serve a wider patient population throughout Texas," said Select Medical President and Chief Executive Officer David Chernow. "Working together, Baylor Scott & White and Select Medical will provide high quality of care and improved functional recovery outcomes for traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and stroke patients throughout North and Central Texas."

Baylor Scott & White has a long-standing history of providing quality medical care to residents and families in Central Texas, including four medical centers and more than 20 clinics in Travis and Williamson counties. Baylor Scott & White most recently expanded into Hays County with a primary care clinic, and its newest medical centers are currently being built in Pflugerville and Buda.

Select Medical is one of the nation's largest providers of specialized post-acute care with a network that supports more than 100 hospitals and 1,600 outpatient clinics with 42,000 employees.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

Formed from the 2013 merger between Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare, the system referred to as Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in the state of Texas. With total assets of $10.8 billion* and serving a population larger than the state of Georgia, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing health care environment. The system now includes 48 hospitals, more than 1,000 access points, 5,500 active physicians, and 44,000 employees, plus the Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance — a network of clinical providers and facilities focused on improving quality, managing the health of patient populations, and reducing the overall cost of care. For more information visit: BSWHealth.com.

* based on audited 2016 fiscal year statements

About Select Medical

Select Medical began operations in 1997 and has grown to be one of the largest operators of long term acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. As of March 31, 2018, Select Medical operated 99 long term acute care hospitals in 27 states, 24 rehabilitation hospitals in 10 states, and 1,617 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 531 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2018, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at selectmedical.com.

