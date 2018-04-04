Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center First in Texas to Perform Breathing Lung Transplant Using the Organ Care System Lung Technology

"This transplant is significant for Baylor St. Luke's. The groundbreaking research and hard work behind this surgery shows our dedication to offering the highest levels of care and delivering the most effective treatment options for our patients," said Gay Nord, market president, Baylor St. Luke's.

Led by Dr. Gabriel Loor, surgical director of the lung transplant program at Baylor St. Luke's, the transplant was performed using the newest generation of EVLP platforms, Transmedics Organ Care System (OCS), a portable device that maintains the organ in its own physiologic state with warm blood perfusion, ventilation and a sophisticated monitoring system to continually assess the organ in flight. In this case, the donated lungs were flown to Houston from the Midwest. The device is the only portable EVLP system in the world and the only one that has undergone a positive FDA panel review in the U.S. and two rigorous international clinical trials. The OCS Lung System was officially approved by the FDA on March 23.

The surgery was performed as part of the EXPAND II OCS trial, for which Baylor St. Luke's is a study site, testing the outcomes of transplanted donor lungs that are transported, preserved, optimized and monitored on a portable OCS device.

"The surgery was a success and the transplanted lungs will vastly improve this patient's quality of life," said Dr. Loor. "There are over 100,000 people waiting for life-saving organ donations at any given time in the U.S. Advances in this technology are incredibly exciting for the future of organ transplantation at Baylor St. Luke's and the Texas Medical Center."

Dr. Loor is the International Principal Investigator for the largest study in the U.S. evaluating the ability to increase the number of useable donor lungs using OCS technology. He is exploring ways to significantly expand the amount of time an organ can be out of the body prior to transplant, which expands the available donor pool and opens more opportunities for patients waiting for life-saving organ donations, as time and location are no longer limiting factors.

The lung transplant program at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston's renowned Texas Medical Center continually strives to meet the needs of patients through innovative breakthrough research and cutting-edge technology, and is committed to compassionate quality health care that improves and saves lives.

About Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, is an 881-bed quaternary care hospital part of the Texas Division of CHI St. Luke's Health. Located in the Texas Medical Center, the hospital is the home of the Texas Heart® Institute, a world-class cardiovascular research and education institution founded in 1962 by Denton A. Cooley, MD—consistently ranked as one of the nation's best in Cardiovascular Services & Heart Surgery. The hospital holds a collaborative partnership with Baylor College of Medicine and was the first hospital in Texas and the Southwest designated a Magnet® hospital for Nursing Excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, receiving the award four consecutive times. Baylor St. Luke's also has three community emergency centers offering adult and pediatric care for the Greater Houston area.

Media Contact

David Gonzalez

dgonzalez@piercom.com

713-627-2223

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baylor-st-lukes-medical-center-first-in-texas-to-perform-breathing-lung-transplant-using-the-organ-care-system-lung-technology-300624068.html

SOURCE Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center