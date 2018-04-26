Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs

"Graduate professional education is a key component of Baylor's academic strategic plan, Illuminate, which focuses on building on the University's strengths as a research institution while enhancing our strong faith tradition," said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D. "The launch of online graduate programs in a collaborative partnership with 2U will undergird our efforts, advance Baylor's online academic presence and expand access to students who desire a distinct, Christian-focused education."

Added Gary Carini, vice provost for Graduate Professional Education at Baylor:

"Our partnership with 2U will further Baylor's mission to educate students to lead and serve in communities around the world through integrating academic excellence with the Christian faith. These new digital education programs will enable us to reach students who are passionate about the vitally important fields of education, public health and social work, wherever they may be based. We look forward to welcoming a diverse group of students who, as graduates of these outstanding programs, will positively shape and serve their communities with our Baylor values in mind."

Education@Baylor

Baylor's School of Education and the Department of Curriculum & Instruction will partner with 2U to deliver a new online Doctor of Education in Learning and Organizational Change. Launching in August 2018, the program is designed for experienced educators and professionals in learning and development roles who want to bring about positive change in their school systems, businesses or communities. The Ed.D. aims to prepare professionals in the study of educational practices in all settings and is designed to help graduates systematically drive organizational change across a wide variety of sectors, including higher education, K-12 schools and systems, private and nonprofit firms and government organizations. Students will complete a capstone project as well as attend two on-campus gatherings, known as immersions, for in-person learning and networking with faculty, education experts and classmates. Applications are currently being accepted.

MPH@Baylor

Baylor's Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences will partner with 2U to deliver a new online Master of Public Health (MPH) with a specialization in Community Health. The program combines the concepts and professional competencies of both public health and community health and is designed to equip students to lead, administer, and promote public health in a wide variety of local or global health-related settings. The curriculum incorporates a strong practice-based approach and covers key topics including epidemiology, environmental health, biostatistics, health services administration, and behavioral science and health education. Students will apply the skills and concepts taught online in field practicum experiences in their communities as well as have the opportunity to attend immersions at the Baylor campus for in-person learning and networking with faculty, public health experts and classmates.

MSW@Baylor

Baylor's Diana R. Garland School of Social Work will partner with 2U to deliver a new online Master of Social Work. The program aims to prepare aspiring and existing social workers with the skills to serve individuals, families and communities in need of solving and coping with a range of life challenges and in enhancing overall well-being. The Diana R. Garland School of Social Work also prepares social workers for competency in the ethical integration of faith within the social work practice. Students will participate in internships where they will apply the knowledge, values and skills learned in their coursework to real-life interactions in social work settings in their communities. Graduates of MSW programs typically serve as social work clinicians and counselors, program planners, administrators and community developers within a diverse range of public and private sectors, including schools, hospitals, prisons, foundations, congregations, faith-based organizations and other service organizations.

The online programs will match the quality and rigor of their equivalent degree programs on campus. Students will be taught by Baylor faculty through weekly live classes and faculty-developed interactive coursework on an online platform that works seamlessly on mobile devices, allowing students to complete their assignments from nearly anywhere.

Pending approval from accreditation organizations, classes for MPH@Baylor will begin April 2019 and classes for MSW@Baylor will begin May 2019.

For more information, visit onlinegrad.baylor.edu.

About Baylor University

Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 17,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

