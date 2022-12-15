Baylor University Collaborates with edX to Provide Affordable Pathway to Master of Social Work Degree

New MicroMasters® Program is the first in social work content offered on edX

WACO, Texas and LANHAM, Md., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylor University, a private Christian University and a nationally ranked Research 1 institution, is pleased to announce a collaboration with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), to launch a MicroMasters® program in Social Work. The MicroMasters course content gives prospective students a stackable credential applicable to the Social Work field and insight into degree-earning course work. With transferable credits to the Baylor Online Master in Social Work (MSW), students have an accessible pathway to receiving a full master's degree. The Online MSW is one of more than 20 online programs offered by Baylor University Professional Education.

"Bringing Baylor online has allowed students nationwide to become part of the Baylor Family," said Gary Carini, Ph.D., Vice Provost for Institutional Research & Professional Education and Professor of Entrepreneurship & Corporate Innovation. "Baylor Professional Education programs prepare students to advance their careers, enhance their earning potential, and become institutional leaders. By collaborating with edX to develop this MicroMasters program, we are able to provide students affordable access to Baylor's world-class education, which is grounded in faith and committed to service."

edX MicroMasters programs are a series of graduate level courses from top universities designed to advance careers. They provide deep learning in a specific career field and are recognized by employers for their real job relevance. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that social work will grow by 12 percent between 2020 and 2030. That means an average of 78,300 job openings each year as workers retire or change careers.

"This is a monumental moment for edX as we work with Baylor to launch the first MicroMasters program in social work available on edX.org," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "Baylor joins a growing community of mission-driven edX partners offering rigorous, stackable pathways that make it easier for students to achieve their academic and career goals. Credit-bearing MicroMasters programs are an accessible and affordable way for learners to gain the skills they need to grow their careers now, while paving the way to graduate degree achievement in the future."

Baylor's Online MSW was developed in collaboration with Baylor's Graduate Professional Education department and the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work. Students in the Online MSW program at Baylor receive a well-rounded education focused on social justice and the ethical intersection of faith and practice. Students who apply the Baylor MSW MicroMasters credits to the full Baylor MSW, will study in a research-based program taught by expert faculty with hands-on experience in the field.

"Baylor MSW curriculum prepares professional social workers who are passionate about inspiring meaningful change in the lives of individuals, families, and communities," said Jon Singletary, Ph.D. Dean, The Diana R. Garland Endowed Chair of Child and Family Studies, Professor. "Both Baylor's Online MSW and the MicroMasters program create an on-ramp for the social work profession and the skills to become a culturally responsive and compassionate social worker."

