Baylor University Selects Oracle Cloud Applications to Gain Competitive Advantage

From its beginning as a small Baptist college in 1845, Baylor has grown to serve more than 16,000 students annually and has become a world-class brand in higher education. Oracle Cloud Applications play a supportive role in Baylor's aspiration to become a preeminent research university as outlined in the institution's academic strategic plan, Illuminate .

To stay at the forefront of higher education as it continues to evolve, Baylor is replacing its manual systems with an integrated suite of applications that can provide real-time insights into key business processes. To meet these needs and gain a competitive edge over peer-institutions, Baylor selected Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud, Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud, and Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud

"Education is evolving and the technology that drives our organization forward needs to reflect modern education best practices," said Becky King, associate vice president of IT, Baylor University. "Shifting to Oracle Cloud Applications will help us introduce modern best practices that will make our organization more efficient and reach our goal of becoming a top-tier, Christian research institution. Moving core finance, planning and HR systems to one cloud-based platform will also improve business insight and enhance our ability to respond to changing dynamics in education."

With Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle EPM Cloud and Oracle HCM Cloud, Baylor will be able to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes and manage financial, planning and workforce data on a single integrated cloud platform. Oracle Cloud Applications' common and intuitive interface enables rapid user adoption, delivers enhanced employee experience and improves productivity.

"To compete at the leading edge of higher education, institutions need real-time visibility across the entire organization in order to respond to rapidly changing educational needs and expectations," said Hari Sankar, Group Vice President, Product Management. "With Oracle Cloud Applications, Baylor will be able to make smarter decisions about the direction of the organization while delivering better experiences to end users, improving its agility and enabling it to better compete in higher education."

About Baylor University

Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 17,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

