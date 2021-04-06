Baymont Hotels Celebrate National Pet Day with Search for "Baymont Buddy of the Year"

One lucky, well-trained, camera-ready pup will become the brand's newest ambassador, landing a starring role in an upcoming pet-friendly digital marketing campaign while the pup's "parent(s)" receive some paw-some travel perks, including a weekend getaway for two and paycheck for $2,500.

Baymont's search for its Buddy of the Year comes amid a surge of dog adoptions, sales and fostering in 2020, with a recent poll by Rover, the nation's largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, noting that nearly half pet parents had recently acquired a new dog during the pandemic.

"So many travelers are eager to get back on the road this year, including lots of first-time dog owners," said David Unger, brand leader and vice president of Operations, Baymont by Wyndham. "For some, the idea of traveling with a new pet can be a bit daunting – but with Baymont, it doesn't have it be. Our Baymont Buddy of the Year will help us deliver that message and show travelers that, with hundreds of pet-friendly hotels, Baymont is ready to welcome the whole family. After all, that's what hometown hospitality is all about."

One lucky pup will be chosen to serve as the furry-faced ambassador of Baymont and its pet-friendly offerings, participating in a professional photo shoot later this year and serving as the star of an upcoming digital marketing campaign. Meanwhile, the proud pup's parent(s) will receive a free weekend getaway for two, Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership, and a paycheck for $2,500. Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership includes perks like free WiFi, early check-in, late checkout, suite upgrades, rental car upgrades and more.

Think your fur baby has what it takes to be the Baymont Buddy of the Year? Proud pet parents can submit their most paw-some photos at www.baymontinns.com/buddy. Along with the photo submission, applicants must share a brief description (250 words or less) about why their pup is the ideal candidate to be the brand's first-ever ambassador. Preference will be given to pups who have been formally trained, with a track record of being able to play to the camera. Submissions will be accepted up until 11:59 PM ET on May 4, 2021. The winning candidate will be selected on or about June 1, 2021.

Baymont hotels are committed to making it easy for pet owners to travel—with or without their pet. The established Baymont Welcome Buddy program onsite at Baymont hotels provides a water bowl and dog treats upon arrival, so travel companions have everything they need to settle in for a great stay. Complementing the brand's on-site offerings, in January, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts teamed up with Rover, the nation's largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, offering U.S. guests $30 off their first Rover pet service when they book a qualified stay at any Hotel by Wyndham, including Baymont. Must be a new Rover customer to receive the discount. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/rover.

For more information on Baymont Buddy of the Year, including official rules, visit www.baymontinns.com/buddy.

About Baymont by Wyndham

Good, old-fashioned service never goes out of style, and it's a stand-out staple at Baymont by Wyndham's more than 500 midscale hotels throughout North America. Baymont's signature "hometown hospitality," which offers guest-centric comforts like friendly service with a smile, fresh chocolate chip cookies at check-in, and free breakfast at every Baymont Breakfast Corner®, is a driving force behind the brand's stake as one of the fastest growing names in the hotel business. For more information, visit www.baymontinns.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

