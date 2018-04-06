BayoTech, Inc. Announces the Close of a $12.5 Million Series B Financing Round

"Developing sustainable technologies to feed the world's growing population is a tremendous business opportunity that requires not only improvements in fertilizer production but also improvements in fertilizer utilization. The bayonet technology allows for local production that focuses on customized local fertilizer solutions. The technology can change the way we feed the planet's growing population. Today, we are pleased to announce that along with our venture capital partners, we have also welcomed one of the world's largest fertilizer companies as a strategic partner and investor. This partnership and commitment to innovation will help us propel BayoTech to the next stage of development," said Justin Eisenach, President and CEO of BayoTech.

BayoTech's new strategic partner, a significant player in the global fertilizer marketplace, participated in the Series B round of financing along with Series A investors Cottonwood Technology Fund and Sun Mountain Capital.

David Blivin, Managing Director at Cottonwood Technology Fund, said "It is a gratifying accomplishment to discover an innovation that has been largely overlooked at the pre-demonstration, pre-customer stage and help it advance to the point where customers are excited about the prospects for their business represented by adopting the technology. BayoTech is based in New Mexico and has Sandia National Labs roots."

Blivin continued, "It was Cottonwood's first investment with New Mexico Catalyst Fund capital and will continue to grow and create jobs in New Mexico. We couldn't be happier to complete this round of financing and welcome our new strategic partner to the team."

"Sun Mountain is always seeking New Mexico based companies that we believe can compete on the world stage. BayoTech is clearly demonstrating this by adding a major fertilizer company to our investor group," said Sally Corning, Partner at Sun Mountain Capital.

About BayoTech, Inc.

Founded in July 2015 by experienced entrepreneurs and industry executives who set out to revolutionize the chemical reactor industry, BayoTech is the world's first modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable platform for the production of hydrogen and nitrogen fertilizer for the agricultural and industrial markets. For more information please visit www.bayotech.us.

About Cottonwood Technology Fund:

CTF is a seed and early-stage technology commercialization fund with offices in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Enschede, the Netherlands. It invests in founding stage technology-related (particularly telecom, chemistry/material sciences, photonics, biosciences, robotics and new energy) businesses originating throughout the Southwest region of the US and also in Northern Europe. Visit www.cottonwoodtechnologyfund.com for more information.

About Sun Mountain Capital

SMC is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico and is a diversified private equity firm with investment strategies in both direct and fund of funds programs spanning venture capital, mezzanine debt and growth equity. Visit https://sunmountaincapital.com for more information.

