BayoTech Selected as Qualified Supplier for First Public Hydrogen, Reinforcing Commitment to California's Clean Energy Transition

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, a global innovator in hydrogen, delivering adaptable solutions and trusted guidance for the energy transition, today announced its selection as a qualified supplier for First Public Hydrogen (FPH2), furthering its strategy to accelerate the development of California's hydrogen economy.

This designation underscores BayoTech's ability to provide reliable, cost-effective, and locally produced hydrogen to meet growing demand from transportation, industrial, and power generation sectors across the state. Through its partnership with FPH2, BayoTech will look to support deployment of fueling infrastructure, reduce emissions, and expand access to clean energy.

"California is setting the pace for clean energy, and BayoTech is committed to delivering hydrogen solutions that evolve with the state's needs," said Dave Best, CEO of BayoTech. "Partnering with First Public Hydrogen allows us to apply our expertise and insight to projects that have real impact for communities and industries alike."

"BayoTech brings the experience and innovation needed to scale hydrogen across California," said R. Rex Parris, Chairman of First Public Hydrogen. "By aggregating suppliers and enabling public-sector access, First Public Hydrogen is creating a first-of-its-kind model for hydrogen utility service statewide."

BayoTech is actively progressing on its California hub development, reinforcing its mission to provide hydrogen where it is needed most and to support the state's leadership in clean energy innovation.

About BayoTech

BayoTech is a global innovator in hydrogen solutions, providing reliable, low-carbon hydrogen to power energy and transportation systems. The company operates local hydrogen production hubs close to demand and delivers hydrogen molecules and supporting equipment through high-pressure gas transport and storage. BayoTech partners with customers to provide adaptable solutions that meet evolving needs, helping communities and industries accelerate decarbonization while ensuring operational reliability, cost-effectiveness, and long-term impact.

About First Public Hydrogen (FPH2)

The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) is the United States' first public hydrogen utility, designed to connect hydrogen producers with end users through a transparent, cost-effective model. As a Joint Powers Authority (JPA), FPH2 facilitates hydrogen procurement, delivery, and infrastructure development, helping municipalities, transit agencies, and private companies transition to clean energy. By aggregating demand and fostering strategic partnerships, FPH2 makes hydrogen adoption easier and more affordable.

Join us in shaping the future of clean energy. Learn more or become a member at fph2.org.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect BayoTech's current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are based on BayoTech's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its program development efforts, siting permits and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause BayoTech's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. Readers should not place undue reliance on BayoTech's forward-looking statements and BayoTech assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

SOURCE BayoTech