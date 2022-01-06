Bayou City Hemp Company Launches Cannabis-Infused, Ranch Water-Flavored CBD Seltzer in Texas

Cannabis beverage sales in the U.S. are expected to hit $421 million in 2021—more than double 2019 figures—and will double again to nearly $1 billion by 2025, according to Brightfield Group, a leading consumer insights and market intelligence company for cannabis industries.

"There is a fast-emerging trend of 'sober-curious' and 'cannabis-curious' consumers. It is the perfect time to introduce our very accessible seltzer, infused with our nanoemulsion innovation to make it easier for the body to absorb the CBD and feel the effects faster," says Ben Meggs, Bayou City Hemp co-founder and CEO.

Mixer Elixir's fast-acting CBD seltzer is complemented with a crisp, citrus-lime taste and hints of agave. The Ranch Water beverage is the first mind-refreshing seltzer to launch in a series of cocktail-inspired drinks to be enjoyed as a standalone beverage for any time of the day or as a complementary additive with its respective spirit, such as tequila, in the popular Texas cocktail, Ranch Water.

"Our first partnership with Chris Shepherd helped us better understand the demand for non-alcoholic alternatives from restaurants, and how to tailor the flavor notes of our additives to complement cocktails," says Meggs.

Launching in Dry January, a time when people choose to abstain from booze for the entire month, Mixer Elixir is celebrating its Ranch Water CBD release on January 8, 2022 with a party held at Sipple, the first non alcoholic bottle shop in Texas. Open to the public, the event will host free tastings, giveaways between 3:00-6:00pm at 2410 Quenby Street, Houston, TX.

"We are excited to add Mixer Elixir's Ranch Water to our amazing selection of non-alcoholic options," says Sipple co-founder, Danny Frounfelkner. "Whether people are taking a break from alcohol for a day, month or lifetime, more and more care about what's inside the bottle or can, searching for natural ingredients and great taste. There is a reason Ranch Water has become one of the top selling products in our store in four short weeks!"

For those located outside of Houston, the Ranch Water is available at www.themixerelixir.com and found in these select specialty stores in Texas:

Sipple - Houston

Afuera - Houston

Get Go - Marfa, TX

Sentinel - Marfa, TX

Cork & Brew Market - Austin

Quickie Pickie - Austin

Tinnin Food Mart - Austin

Good Things - Martindale, TX

Good Things - Lockhart, TX

Zoi - Buda, TX

Argonaut - Denver

The CBD used in Mixer Elixir's Ranch Water is a naturally occurring compound found in the hemp plant. Consumers must be at least 21-years-old to enjoy.

About Bayou City Hemp Company

Bayou City Hemp Company, headquartered in Houston, is Texas' first hemp processing and extraction company that utilizes the all-natural process of supercritical CO2 extraction to create CBD and other cannabinoid oils, distillates, and isolates. The company sources from the highest quality hemp farmers in Texas, and utilizes its proprietary research and development to create premium-quality wellness products available for white label. Bayou City Hemp-derived CBD extracts are also sold through its own brand, Mixer Elixir and Third Coast Blends.

