Bayou City Hemp Launches Funding Round to Fuel 200% Growth and Dominate $30B THC Beverage Boom with Retail Powerhouse Edge

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayou City Hemp Company (BCH), a leading vertically integrated producer of hemp-derived THC beverages, today announced it is launching a funding round to accelerate expansion in core markets, scale its sales team, and bolster advocacy for responsible federal regulation. The round builds on recent insider-led investments in 2025, positioning BCH to capitalize on surging consumer demand and navigate evolving regulatory landscapes in the fast-growing THC beverage category.

Zesty Texas lemonade meets 5mg hemp-derived THC. Bright citrus kick, smooth refresh, zero alcohol, your classic cooler just got a laid-back buzz. Howdy, partner! Bright agave vibes with crisp citrus and mild sweetness. Zero-proof THC spirit, 4mg per oz (100mg per bottle) - mix it, shoot it, sip it. Elevate your marg without the hangover. Ocho Verde: Texas' Original THC Spirit, next level.

BCH's three-tier distribution model, leveraging established wine, spirits, and beer networks, provides a sustainable edge over DTC-focused competitors, enabling scalable growth amid regulatory shifts.

In just over two years since launching distribution, BCH has achieved 8x growth in distribution revenue, with 114% year-over-year growth despite regulatory headwinds. Operating in 15 states with 27 distributors, BCH is expanding to 40 in 2026, including MillerCoors network partnerships covering ~80% of Texas, its keystone market. This has driven rapid retail and on-premise penetration, with placements in over 4,000 accounts at major chains including Spec's, Total Wine & More, Sprouts, Toot'n Totum, Circle K, Winn Dixie, Lowe's, and others. Multi-year exclusive venue deals with White Oak Music Hall and ten additional nationwide locations underscore BCH's mainstream traction.

"This funding round comes at a pivotal moment as the hemp-derived THC category transitions from uncertainty to regulated growth," said Ben Meggs, CEO of BCH. "We've built a market-leading position through compliance, innovation, and a retail-first strategy that delivers velocity, selling over 2.5 million products in 2025, with 99% through three-tier distribution and over 40% on-premise, powered by proven, stable draft/keg formats and premium spirits like Ocho Verde. As federal restrictions loom in November 2026, we're leading advocacy for extensions like the Hemp Planting Predictability Act (H.R. 7024) and the bipartisan HEMP Act to ensure consumer protection and industry sustainability. This capital will deepen our dominance in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and Illinois while turning regulatory challenges into opportunities."

The impending federal amendments, setting a 0.4mg total THC per container limit effective November 2026, restrict many intoxicating hemp products, but BCH is positioned as a compliant leader collaborating with Congress, Senate leaders, and coalitions to advocate for sensible policies. Industry momentum is strong: At the WSWA Access Live event, Total Wine & More founder David Trone and Breakthru co-chairman Charles Merinoff urged regulation over prohibition, noting the category's broad appeal across demographics including seniors and veterans, its $1.1 billion current size, and $30 billion potential. BCH's depth-focused strategy, concentrating on key states and scaling its sales team, supports forecasted 200% year-over-year revenue growth in 2026.

Founded in Houston in 2019 as one of Texas's original seed-to-sale hemp processors, BCH features vertical integration, including 8th Wonder Brewery ownership and proprietary nanoemulsion technology for superior bioavailability, purity, and consistency. This enables fast-acting, low-dose products that appeal to consumers seeking mindful alcohol alternatives. The portfolio includes:

Howdy – Texas-inspired THC seltzers in flavors like Ranch Water Lime, Paloma Grapefruit, Sweet Tea, and Lemonade.

Beach Break – Low-calorie, flavorful THC seltzers designed for relaxed moments.

Wonder Water – Zero-calorie, zero-sugar sparkling waters with refreshing profiles.

Ocho Verde – Premium THC spirits in eight varieties, including agave, original, and espresso.

The Patriot – All-natural THC seltzers honoring veterans with patriotic flavors.

"Texas alone represents massive, untapped potential, with 60,000 TABC-licensed outlets and our coverage jumping from 20% to over 80% recently," said Jeremy McKnight, Chief Growth Officer at BCH. "We've proven that adding doors and distributors drives immediate velocity, as seen in 2025, with new convenience and grocery chains scaling similarly. With this funding, we're expanding our sales team to saturate core markets, fund chain expansions, and lead on regulation, ensuring we capture category dominance as hemp beverages go mainstream."

Bayou City Hemp Company

BCH is a Houston-based, vertically integrated leader controlling the supply chain from extraction to manufacturing. It leverages advanced supercritical CO₂ extraction and proprietary nanoemulsion technology to produce high-purity hemp-derived THC beverages and edibles (seltzers, draft, spirits, shots) with fast-acting effects and exceptional taste. Bolstered by 8th Wonder Brewery ownership and major distributor partnerships in core markets like Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and Illinois, its model drives compliant scaling and growth. Learn more at www.bayoucityhemp.com.

Contact: Victor Wang

Bayou City Hemp Company