Bayou® Rum Boosts Visitor Experience with Unveiling of New Barrel Library and Event Center

"We've been fortunate enough to welcome more than 100,000 visitors and rum fans to our distillery since we opened our doors," offered Murphy, who, along with Vicente, has been a part of the team since its inception. "Bayou Rum has and always will be about staying true to our Louisiana roots. We wanted to deliver an updated venue and an enhanced experience that would make all Louisianans proud. Reiniel and I cannot wait to fill up that barrel library with more Bayou creations."

The Bayou Rum Distillery is open seven days a week from 9:00a.m.-5:00p.m. In addition to the new barrel library and indoor/outdoor event space, tours include a short film on the inspiration for Bayou Rum, a gallery celebrating Louisiana's historic role as a sugarcane producer, a guided walk through the distillery – where visitors can see firsthand how the spirit is produced, a tasting bar, and the popular gift shop, which boasts Bayou-branded gear and drinkware and merchandise from local artisans. Learn more at www.bayourum.com or by following @BayouRum on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Bayou® Rum

Bayou® Rum is handcrafted in Lacassine, La., using southern Louisiana finest single-estate sugarcane. The Bayou Rum family has amassed more than 100 awards from tasting competitions around the world for its expressions, which now consist of: Bayou White, Bayou Spiced, Bayou Reserve, Bayou Single Barrel and Bayou XO Mardi Gras. GATOR BITE™ Satsuma and Coffee rum liqueurs are also made at the Louisiana Spirits Distillery. In the 2017 Drinks International Distillery Experience Challenge, the facility was named "Best Large-Scale Visitor Center" and was deemed 2016 "Attraction of the Year" by the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association.

