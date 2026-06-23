BayPort Awards $100,000 in Scholarships and Prepares to Expand Program to $150,000

News provided byBayPort Credit Union
Jun 23, 2026, 08:15 ET
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation today announced it has awarded $100,000 in scholarships to 35 member students through 12 scholarship programs, helping recipients pursue degrees and certifications at colleges, universities, trade schools, and vocational programs throughout the region.
The announcement comes as the Foundation prepares to significantly expand its scholarship program. Earlier this year, the Foundation announced that annual scholarship funding will increase from $100,000 to $150,000 beginning next year, creating additional opportunities for students and working adults across the communities BayPort serves.
The enhanced program will increase scholarship award amounts and strengthen support for students pursuing a 2×2 educational pathway—completing two years at a community college before transferring to a four-year university. Under the expanded program, scholarship awards may cover most, if not all, annual community college tuition costs. The Foundation is also increasing flexibility for working adults pursuing degrees, certifications, and career advancement through colleges, universities, trade schools, and vocational programs.
BayPort has partnered with WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 TV to recognize its 2026 scholarship recipients through the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute. The Scholarship Salute will air daily from June 22 through July 30. Community members can also view the full voluntary recognition series beginning June 22 on BayPort's YouTube channel.
The BayPort Foundation 2026 scholarship recipients are as follows:
Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship
- Aiden Byrd, Smithfield High School
- Taylor Hitt, Salem High School
- Ashlin Jones, Poquoson High School
- Wai-Yun Quach, Kecoughtan High School
- Shanice Waite, Warwick High School
- ReNaya Williams, Grassfield High School, Governor's STEM Academy
Burton P. Hill Scholarship
- Teagan Soderholm, University of Virginia
Directors Scholarship
- Brandon Banks, George Mason University
- Olivia Jackson, University of Virginia
- Katelyn Lawson, Bryant & Stratton College
- Isaiah Moody, Carnegie Mellon University
- David Morgan, Old Dominion University
- Synetheia Newby, Fuller Theological Seminary
- Raheem Strong, George Mason University and Virginia Commonwealth University
Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship
- Madison Townsend, Virginia Commonwealth University
George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship
- Raven Mulvey, Menchville High School
Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship
- Meaghan Wynn, Virginia Peninsula Community College
- Brianna Parks, Virginia Peninsula Community College
McGee Family Scholarship
- Amy De Young, Virginia Peninsula Community College
Rowe Family Scholarship
- Brandon Mayfield, Old Dominion University
Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship
- Gabriela Artis, Western Branch High School
- Clarence Banks, Kecoughtan High School
- Keshawn Brogdon, Woodside High School
- Morjaan Bruce, Oscar Smith High School
- Alexandria Feliciano, Gloucester High School
- Jordyn Whitfield, Bethel High School
Tuition Booster Scholarship
- Leslie Carroll, Bryant & Stratton College
- Tamarea Jones, Prince George Community College
- Trisha Mills, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Alison Mitchell, University of Virginia
- Monique Smith, Bryant & Stratton College
- Reagan Wheeler, Virginia Peninsula Community College
Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship
- Josh Seaton, Saint Leo University
- Shaana Thomas, Southern New Hampshire University
Wright Family Apprentice School Scholarship
- Natasha Pekala, Southern New Hampshire University
About BayPort
Founded in 1928 by 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding, BayPort Credit Union was built on the belief that everyone deserves access to trusted financial services. Today, BayPort is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior-rated credit union with $2.7 billion in assets, serving more than 156,000 individuals and businesses through 31 branch locations across Virginia. BayPort membership is open to community residents, their families, and individuals nationwide through qualifying organizations.
SOURCE BayPort Credit Union
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