BayPort Credit Union Opens First Richmond-Area Branch in Highland Springs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch location in Highland Springs, marking the credit union's first branch in the Richmond metropolitan area.

Pictured above from left to right: Jim Mears, President/CEO, BayPort Credit Union; Ray Bagley, Board Member, BayPort Credit Union; Maureen Davis, Chair, BayPort Credit Union; Tyrone Nelson, Varina District Supervisor; Suzanne Beckstoffer, First Vice Chair, BayPort Credit Union; and Dinetta, Board Member, BayPort Credit Union

BayPort celebrated the grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with ChamberRVA. BayPort welcomed community leaders, business partners, and local officials to commemorate the occasion, including Varina District Supervisor, Tyrone Nelson, from the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, as well as representatives from Henrico County Public Schools, Henrico Economic Development Authority, and the Virginia Department of the Treasury. BayPort's Executive and Board leadership were also in attendance.

The new branch is located at 109 E Nine Mile Road and features BayPort's drive-thru YourTeller® interactive teller machines, which allow members to perform complex banking transactions from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

BayPort purchased and renovated the previous Credit Union Service Center building, adding not only the branch but also a variety of support offices, including those for Mortgage and Investments. The location continues to provide CO-OP Shared Branch network services to members of participating credit unions to perform banking transactions.

The opening of the Highland Springs branch allows BayPort to better serve more than 500 existing local members in this community, welcome new faces, and deepen its roots in the Richmond area. The opening marks another milestone in BayPort's ongoing growth. This expansion follows BayPort's transition to a federal charter, creating new opportunities for the credit union to grow beyond its traditional footprint and serve more individuals, businesses, and communities throughout Virginia as well as online banking members nationwide.

As a democratically controlled financial institution, BayPort remains focused on serving its members. BayPort offers the same products and services as banks, and membership is open to community residents, their families, and individuals nationwide through qualifying organizations.

About BayPort

Founded in 1928 by 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding, BayPort Credit Union was built on the belief that everyone deserves access to trusted financial services. Today, BayPort is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior-rated credit union with $2.7 billion in assets, serving more than 156,000 individuals and businesses through 31 branch locations across Virginia. BayPort membership is open to community residents, their families, and individuals nationwide through qualifying organizations.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union